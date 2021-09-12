Anytime TD Scorer Props: Picks, Longshots

Each Sunday, Deeg will provide his Top 5 Anytime TD Scorer Props Picks. For new football bettors, Anytime TD props are bets that predict which players will score a touchdown at any time during the game.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel and DraftKings.

Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Props Picks

Jalen Hurts +275

The Eagles’ offense is a bit of an unknown right now. But one thing is certain: Jalen Hurts will be a huge part of the run game.

Hurts had three rushing touchdowns in his four starts last season and will be going up against a defense that struggled against opposing quarterbacks. The Falcons gave up the third-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks last season. [ Bet Now at FanDuel ]

Kareem Hunt Anytime TD +130

Even with Nick Chubb on the roster, Kareem Hunt is going to get his touches this year. Hunt had at least ten touches in all but one game last season.

The Chiefs’ run defense is going to be mediocre at best again this season. They made no upgrades to their front seven, and Tyrann Mathieu might not play on Sunday. [ Bet Now at FanDuel ]

Nyheim Hines Anytime TD +240

Nyheim Hines just cashed in on a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension, making him a Top 10 paid running back in the NFL. That proves he will be a large part of the offense this year.

He is terrific at catching the ball out of the backfield. With Wentz getting familiar with a new offense, he will be relying on his running backs in the passing game. Hines at +240 is excellent value. The Seahawks finished 21st in passing touchdowns allowed to running backs last season. [ Bet Now at DraftKings ]

Zack Moss Anytime TD +180

The Steelers’ defense was excellent across the board last season, but they were in the middle of the pack in keeping running backs out of the end zone.

Zack Moss will get the bulk of the workload out the gate this season and should see all of the redzone touches. He is the bigger running back on the team, and many people around the Buffalo Bills are excited to see what he can do this season. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could want to get his young running back early touches in the season to get his confidence up. The +180 line is too juicy to pass up. [ Bet Now at DraftKings ]

Logan Thomas +180

Logan Thomas fantasy owners should be excited for this year. Curtis Samuel is now on the IR for the first three weeks, so his roll just got a lot bigger.

The Chargers gave up the 4th most touchdowns to tight ends last season. Thomas is going to have a huge year. [ Bet Now at DraftKings ]