Arizona Bowl Pick: CMU vs Boise State

The Arizona Bowl pits Boise State against Central Michigan on New Years Eve, with the underdogs Chippewas riding a 5-game bowl losing streak.

Boise State was 7-5 straight up and against the spread this season. For total bettors the Broncos have been an easy Under play with seven straight Under and a 9-1 Under record in their last 10. The Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games, but when favored they’re only 4-8 ATS in their last 12.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Boise State Broncos (-7.5/55.5) – Matchup Report

Boise State is 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six bowl games. As a bowl game favorite they’re 7-2 SU and 5-4 ATS in their last nine.

Central Michigan was 8-4 SU and 7-5 ATS this season. They finished the regular season with four straight wins SU and ATS. As an underdog the Chippewas are 2-5 SU and 4-3 ATS in their last seven.

The Chippewas haven’t won a bowl game in almost a decade. They’ve lost five straight bowl games SU and four in a row ATS. In their last nine they’re 2-6-1 ATS. As a bowl game underdog they’ve lost five straight and in their last seven they’re 1-6 SU and 3-4 ATS.

In three previous matchups between Boise State and Central Michigan the Broncos are 2-1 SU and 1-1 ATS. One game had no odds. The Broncos have dominated against teams from the MAC with a 10-0 record SU and 9-1 record ATS in their last 10 games.

Arizona Bowl betting Pick

Central Michigan makes it six straight bowl losses, we play Boise State -7.5.