Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) is sacked by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Bowl Pick: CMU vs Boise State

December 25, 2021 - National Football Post

The Arizona Bowl pits Boise State against Central Michigan on New Years Eve, with the underdogs Chippewas riding a 5-game bowl losing streak.

Boise State was 7-5 straight up and against the spread this season. For total bettors the Broncos have been an easy Under play with seven straight Under and a 9-1 Under record in their last 10. The Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games, but when favored they’re only 4-8 ATS in their last 12.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Boise State Broncos (-7.5/55.5) – Matchup Report

Boise State is 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six bowl games. As a bowl game favorite they’re 7-2 SU and 5-4 ATS in their last nine.

Central Michigan was 8-4 SU and 7-5 ATS this season. They finished the regular season with four straight wins SU and ATS. As an underdog the Chippewas are 2-5 SU and 4-3 ATS in their last seven.

The Chippewas haven’t won a bowl game in almost a decade. They’ve lost five straight bowl games SU and four in a row ATS. In their last nine they’re 2-6-1 ATS. As a bowl game underdog they’ve lost five straight and in their last seven they’re 1-6 SU and 3-4 ATS.

In three previous matchups between Boise State and Central Michigan the Broncos are 2-1 SU and 1-1 ATS. One game had no odds. The Broncos have dominated against teams from the MAC with a 10-0 record SU and 9-1 record ATS in their last 10 games.

Arizona Bowl betting Pick

Central Michigan makes it six straight bowl losses, we play Boise State -7.5.

Arizona Bowl!

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 27th, 11:00 AM

Western Michigan +7.5 -110

Nevada -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 2:30 PM

Boston College -1 -107

East Carolina +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 12:00 PM

Houston (21) +2.5 -110

Auburn -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 3:15 PM

Air Force +1.5 -107

Louisville -1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 6:45 PM

Mississippi State -9.5 -107

Texas Tech +9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:00 PM

UCLA +3 -107

NC State (18) -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 10:15 PM

West Virginia +7 -110

Minnesota -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 11:00 AM

SMU -1 -107

Virginia +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 2:15 PM

Maryland +2.5 -110

Virginia Tech -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 5:45 PM

Clemson (19) -1.5 -107

Iowa State +1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 9:15 PM

Oregon (15) +4 -110

Oklahoma (14) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 11:30 AM

North Carolina -5 -107

South Carolina +5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 3:00 PM

Tennessee +3 -107

Purdue -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh (13) -4.5 -110

Michigan State (11) +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 10:30 PM

Wisconsin -7 -107

Arizona State +7 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 11:00 AM

Wake Forest (20) -14 -110

Rutgers +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 12:00 PM

Washington State +1 -107

Miami-FL -1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 2:00 PM

Central Michigan +10.5 -110

Boise State -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 3:30 PM

Cincinnati (4) +13.5 -115

Alabama (1) -13.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 7:30 PM

Georgia (3) -7 -105

Michigan (2) +7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 12:00 PM

Penn State -4.5 -107

Arkansas (22) +4.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 1:00 PM

Oklahoma State (9) +2.5 -110

Notre Dame (5) -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 1:00 PM

Iowa (17) -1 -110

Kentucky (25) +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 5:00 PM

Utah (10) +9.5 -107

Ohio State (7) -9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 8:45 PM

Baylor (6) +2.5 -115

Ole Miss (8) -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats