Cardinals Cowboys Pick, Cards upset?

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

Arizona has stumbled of late but boast a talented squad. And the Cowboys biggest strength – a pass rush that harasses QBs – actually turns into a weakness here as Kyler Murray can escape that pressure and make plays.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Dallas implode a bit on Sunday night. Despite their terrific 12-1 ATS mark within the NFC, Dallas turns into a money pit each January with 1-10 ATS mark in 11 recent games in January.

Arizona has covered five straight as an underdog and are 7-1 ATS in their past 8 on the road. Lot of trends point to fading Dallas.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Not all trends are bad for the Cowboys. They are 17-6 ATS in their past 23 games overall and own that terrific conference streak. They have also dominated the Cardinals at home over the years (14-3 SU past 17 times).

Dallas is healthy, with just a couple of bumps and bruises to report, while Arizona has a longer injury list, including S Budda Baker and other defensive players. This game could be determined in the first few possessions – if Murray can escape pressure and make plays, Dallas could be in trouble. If Murray can’t escape, other pundits who see a Dallas rout could turn out to be correct.

Cardinals Cowboys Betting Pick

Call this a temporary stop for the Dallas Hype Train – it won’t knock their season off the tracks, but Arizona wins outright here and snaps a losing skid with a big effort.

Arizona ML

Cowboys Cardinals Betting Trends

Cowboys are 12-1 ATS in their last 13 conference games

Cowboys are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games played in January.

Cardinals are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Sunday.

Cardinals are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games at Dallas.

Cardinals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on the road.

Cardinals have covered 5 straight as underdogs

Cowboys are 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games

OVER is 13-4 Dallas’ last 17 games at home.