Cardinals Cowboys Pick, Cards upset?

Dallas is getting a lot of hype and apparently they are starting to believe it. Their biggest competition is not NFL teams, rather their internal content of whether the offense can score more TDs than the defense creates turnovers.
But here’s the problem when you start believing your own hype – someone comes along and smacks you in the lips. Enter the Arizona Cardinals, 5.5-point underdogs in the Week 17 Sunday Night matchup in Big D.
It wasn’t long ago that Arizona was getting this hype, but they limp in on a 3-game losing skid. But when the calendar flips to January, something happens to the Cowboys. Historically, not something good for bettors.
Cardinals Cowboys Betting Pick, Odds: DAL -5.5, Total 51.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report