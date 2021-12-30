Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals Cowboys Pick, Cards upset?

December 30, 2021 - Trend Dummy

Dallas is getting a lot of hype and apparently they are starting to believe it. Their biggest competition is not NFL teams, rather their internal content of whether the offense can score more TDs than the defense creates turnovers.

But here’s the problem when you start believing your own hype – someone comes along and smacks you in the lips. Enter the Arizona Cardinals, 5.5-point underdogs in the Week 17 Sunday Night matchup in Big D.

It wasn’t long ago that Arizona was getting this hype, but they limp in on a 3-game losing skid. But when the calendar flips to January, something happens to the Cowboys. Historically, not something good for bettors.

Cardinals Cowboys Betting Pick, Odds: DAL -5.5, Total 51.5 @ FanDuel

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

Arizona has stumbled of late but boast a talented squad. And the Cowboys biggest strength – a pass rush that harasses QBs – actually turns into a weakness here as Kyler Murray can escape that pressure and make plays.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Dallas implode a bit on Sunday night. Despite their terrific 12-1 ATS mark within the NFC, Dallas turns into a money pit each January with 1-10 ATS mark in 11 recent games in January.

Arizona has covered five straight as an underdog and are 7-1 ATS in their past 8 on the road. Lot of trends point to fading Dallas.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Not all trends are bad for the Cowboys. They are 17-6 ATS in their past 23 games overall and own that terrific conference streak. They have also dominated the Cardinals at home over the years (14-3 SU past 17 times).

Dallas is healthy, with just a couple of bumps and bruises to report, while Arizona has a longer injury list, including S Budda Baker and other defensive players. This game could be determined in the first few possessions – if Murray can escape pressure and make plays, Dallas could be in trouble. If Murray can’t escape, other pundits who see a Dallas rout could turn out to be correct.

Cardinals Cowboys Betting Pick

Call this a temporary stop for the Dallas Hype Train – it won’t knock their season off the tracks, but Arizona wins outright here and snaps a losing skid with a big effort.

Arizona ML

Cowboys Cardinals Betting Trends

Cowboys are 12-1 ATS in their last 13 conference games

Cowboys are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games played in January.

Cardinals are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Sunday.

Cardinals are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games at Dallas.

Cardinals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on the road.

Cardinals have covered 5 straight as underdogs

Cowboys are 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games

OVER is 13-4 Dallas’ last 17 games at home.

 

Bet ARZ DAL

