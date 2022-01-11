Cardinals Rams Prediction, LA Cruises to Win

Two terrific teams with QBs coming off spotty recent performances clash in the Monday Night Wild Card matchup as the Arizona Cardinals visit the LA Rams. Both teams try to shake off 0-4 ATS runs in playoff games.
In Arizona’s losses, Kyler Murray has been shitty (just 3 TDs and five games). In LA’s recent stretch of seven games, Matthew Stafford has multiple turnovers four times. On the injury front, LA gets RB Cam Akers back, while James Conner and Chase Edmonds are expected back for the Cardinals.
The road team has won both divisional meetings this year, catching four points is tempting on Arizona but many experts believe the Rams boast the superior lineup and obviously get the home crowd.
Cardinals Rams Prediction, Odds: -4, Total 50 at FanDuel | Matchup Report