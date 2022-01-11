Cardinals Rams Prediction, LA Cruises to Win

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

Getting healthier nudges this team back towards legit-contender status it enjoyed during much of the season. JJ Watt is also scheduled to come off injured reserve, watch for his status.

Kyler Murray’s escapability skills is crucial here with the LA Rams pass rush.

Arizona has won eight of its last nine road games (including an upset of the Cowboys) and has been profitable as an underdog, covering six straight and rolling up a 9-3 ATS mark over 12 games when catching points. And the Rams have struggled as favorites, failing seven of 10 recent games as chalk.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams get Cam Akers back and should be able to pound the rock with Akers and Sony Michel. That would prevent Stafford from throwing more stupid INTs.

LA has owned their NFC West rivals over many years, extending a 10-2 SU, 9-2-1 ATS streak over a dozen contests. Their foes have also shit the bed on Mondays over the years as the Cardinals limp to a 3-12-1 ATS.

The story will be the LA defense – big names will make big plays and block the Cardinals at every turn. On offense, just keep the ball on the ground….

Cardinals Rams Prediction

The Rams own the deeper and more experienced roster and Murray has thrown multiple TD passes just twice in the past 11 weeks. He may need to do more, but the Rams pass rush won’t let him. We like the Rams here.

LA Rams -4

LA Rams Arizona Betting Trends

Cardinals failed to cover 4 straight playoff games

Rams failed to cover 4 straight playoff games

Rams are 9-2-1 ATS, 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against Arizona

Cardinals are 8-1 SU and ATS in their last 9 road games

Cardinals are 3-12-1 ATS in their last 16 games played on a Monday

Cardinals have covered 6 straight and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as the underdog.

Rams just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as the favorite.

