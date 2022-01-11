Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) and cornerback Byron Murphy (7) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals Rams Prediction, LA Cruises to Win

January 11, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Two terrific teams with QBs coming off spotty recent performances clash in the Monday Night Wild Card matchup as the Arizona Cardinals visit the LA Rams. Both teams try to shake off 0-4 ATS runs in playoff games.

In Arizona’s losses, Kyler Murray has been shitty (just 3 TDs and five games). In LA’s recent stretch of seven games, Matthew Stafford has multiple turnovers four times. On the injury front, LA gets RB Cam Akers back, while James Conner and Chase Edmonds are expected back for the Cardinals.

The road team has won both divisional meetings this year, catching four points is tempting on Arizona but many experts believe the Rams boast the superior lineup and obviously get the home crowd.

Cardinals Rams Prediction, Odds: -4, Total 50 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

Getting healthier nudges this team back towards legit-contender status it enjoyed during much of the season. JJ Watt is also scheduled to come off injured reserve, watch for his status.

Kyler Murray’s escapability skills is crucial here with the LA Rams pass rush.

Arizona has won eight of its last nine road games (including an upset of the Cowboys) and has been profitable as an underdog, covering six straight and rolling up a 9-3 ATS mark over 12 games when catching points. And the Rams have struggled as favorites, failing seven of 10 recent games as chalk.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams get Cam Akers back and should be able to pound the rock with Akers and Sony Michel. That would prevent Stafford from throwing more stupid INTs.

LA has owned their NFC West rivals over many years, extending a 10-2 SU, 9-2-1 ATS streak over a dozen contests. Their foes have also shit the bed on Mondays over the years as the Cardinals limp to a 3-12-1 ATS.

The story will be the LA defense – big names will make big plays and block the Cardinals at every turn. On offense, just keep the ball on the ground….

Cardinals Rams Prediction

The Rams own the deeper and more experienced roster and Murray has thrown multiple TD passes just twice in the past 11 weeks. He may need to do more, but the Rams pass rush won’t let him. We like the Rams here.

LA Rams -4

LA Rams Arizona Betting Trends

Cardinals failed to cover 4 straight playoff games

Rams failed to cover 4 straight playoff games

Rams are 9-2-1 ATS, 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against Arizona

Cardinals are 8-1 SU and ATS in their last 9 road games

Cardinals are 3-12-1 ATS in their last 16 games played on a Monday

Cardinals have covered 6 straight and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as the underdog.

Rams just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as the favorite.

BET WILD CARD WEEKEND AND POCKET UP TO $1000 FREE BETS AT FANDUEL

Bet ARZ LAR

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Jan 15th, 4:30 PM

Las Vegas +6.5 -110

Cincinnati -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 15th, 8:15 PM

New England +4.5 -110

Buffalo -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia +10 +100

Tampa Bay -10 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 4:30 PM

San Francisco +3 -110

Dallas -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 8:15 PM

Pittsburgh +13.5 -110

Kansas City -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 17th, 8:15 PM

Arizona +4.5 -110

LA Rams -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats