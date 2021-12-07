Army Navy Betting Preview – UNDER again?

If you had bet the last 15 Army Navy games UNDER the total, you would have won 15 bets. That’s right – 15 UNDERs in a row in the Army Navy Game.
So, one of college football’s biggest rivalries will be renewed this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Navy, despite its 3-8 SU mark on the season, has been profitable for bettors, going 7-2 ATS the past 9 games.
Meanwhile Army has won 15 of it past 16 games as favorites, the situation they find themselves in here in 2021.
Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen (+7/34.5 at FanDuel) – Matchup Report