Army Navy Betting Preview – UNDER again?

Army Navy Betting Preview

These teams were almost polar opposites in 2021. Army was 8-3 straight up and 6-5 against the spread this season. They’re coming off a strong performance in a 31-16 upset win over the Liberty Flames as a 3-point underdog.

Navy was a disappointing 3-8 SU this season, but they were often a smart bet at 7-4 ATS overall. Navy also won last week, getting past the Temple Owls 38-14 as a 13.5-point favorite. With that win the Midshipmen are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Army heads into the weekend on a four-game winning streak with a 3-1 record ATS. On the road the Black Knights are 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games. Army has lived up to the billing when favored with a 14-2 record SU and 10-6 record ATS in their last 16, however they’re only 2-4 ATS in their last six.

Navy has also had a rough time in road games at 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS in their last seven. As an underdog the Midshipmen has been roughed up recently at 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in their last six, and going farther back doesn’t change much as they’re 2-13 SU and 7-8 ATS in their last 15.

For total bettors all the trends are pointing to the Under. Army is 6-2 Under in their last eight games, while Navy is 5-2 Under in their last seven.

Last season Army blanked Navy 15-0 as a 7.5-point favorite. With that win Army improved to 4-1 SU And 3-2 ATS in their last five games against Navy. Before those five games this series was all Navy. The Midshipmen had won 14 straight against Army with an 8-6 ATS record.

In the last 10 Army/Navy games the favored team has gone 8-2 SU, but they’re only 3-7 ATS.

