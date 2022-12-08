Dec 14, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; (editors note; tilt shift lens used to create effect) General view as Army Cadets march onto the field before a game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Army Navy Game Pick: 16 UNDERs in a row

December 07, 2022 - National Football Post

16 years, 16 Army Navy Games, 16 UNDERs. Sound crazy? It does but its also true and this week’s lone college football game could make it 17 UNDERs in a row.

But can a competitive game possibly go UNDERR 32.5 points?

The annual matchup between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen saw Army open as 2-point favorites but the line has swung 4 points to sit Navy -2 as of Wednesday.

This is 123rd meeting of Army and Navy, which this year is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over the long history of the rivalry Navy has had the edge with a 62-53-7 record. That includes winning last year’s game 17-13 as a 7-point favorite.

Army Navy Game Pick: Odds NAVY -2, Total 32.5 | Matchup Stats

Navy heads into this year’s matchup with a 4-7 record on the season, but they’ve actually been a solid bet most weeks at 7-4 against the spread. Last week Navy got past Central Florida 17-14 as 15.5-point underdogs.

That was their third straight win ATS and they’re 7-2 ATS in their last nine. The Midshipmen have also been a solid bet on the road with a 7-1 ATS record in their last nine.

Army wasn’t much better this season at 5-6 and they were 6-5 ATS. They are coming off a 44-7 win over Massachusetts as 20-point favorites. That was their fifth straight win against the spread. On the road the Black Knights are 2-5 straight up and 4-3 ATS in their last seven.

Navy may hold the series lead against Army all-time, and are coming off a win last year, but in the last six matchups Army is 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS. Looking back a little further in the last 10 Army-Navy games Navy is 6-4 SU and 4-6 ATS.

The easiest winning bet in the matchup for years has been to take the Under on the posted total. The last time the final score went Over the total was in 2005. This year the posted total as a lowly 33.

Army Navy Game Pick

This can’t possible go UNDER again? We play a single unit on the OVER.

Bet Army Navy

