Army Navy Game Pick: 16 UNDERs in a row

Navy heads into this year’s matchup with a 4-7 record on the season, but they’ve actually been a solid bet most weeks at 7-4 against the spread. Last week Navy got past Central Florida 17-14 as 15.5-point underdogs.

That was their third straight win ATS and they’re 7-2 ATS in their last nine. The Midshipmen have also been a solid bet on the road with a 7-1 ATS record in their last nine.

Army wasn’t much better this season at 5-6 and they were 6-5 ATS. They are coming off a 44-7 win over Massachusetts as 20-point favorites. That was their fifth straight win against the spread. On the road the Black Knights are 2-5 straight up and 4-3 ATS in their last seven.

Navy may hold the series lead against Army all-time, and are coming off a win last year, but in the last six matchups Army is 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS. Looking back a little further in the last 10 Army-Navy games Navy is 6-4 SU and 4-6 ATS.

The easiest winning bet in the matchup for years has been to take the Under on the posted total. The last time the final score went Over the total was in 2005. This year the posted total as a lowly 33.

Army Navy Game Pick

This can’t possible go UNDER again? We play a single unit on the OVER.