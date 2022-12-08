Army Navy Game Pick: 16 UNDERs in a row

16 years, 16 Army Navy Games, 16 UNDERs. Sound crazy? It does but its also true and this week’s lone college football game could make it 17 UNDERs in a row.
But can a competitive game possibly go UNDERR 32.5 points?
The annual matchup between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen saw Army open as 2-point favorites but the line has swung 4 points to sit Navy -2 as of Wednesday.
This is 123rd meeting of Army and Navy, which this year is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over the long history of the rivalry Navy has had the edge with a 62-53-7 record. That includes winning last year’s game 17-13 as a 7-point favorite.
Army Navy Game Pick: Odds NAVY -2, Total 32.5 | Matchup Stats