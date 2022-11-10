Atlanta Carolina Pick, OVER total, Moore TD

Two weeks ago, Atlanta and Carolina went crazy in a 37-34 game that soared OVER the total. And with little changed on either side, its hard to envision a game staying UNDER 42.5.
The Falcons tend to play UNDER on short weeks (7 in a row) while Carolina don’t cover on short weeks. Carolina has covered just three times in their past 16 games and with McCaffrey long gone and interim coaching still ruling the post-Ruhle roost, 2.5 points doesn’t seem enough incentive to bet them here in Week 10.
Atlanta Carolina Pick: CAR +2.5, Total 42.5 | Matchup Report