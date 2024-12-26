Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Falcons Commanders Pick, Week 17 SNF Bets

December 25, 2024 - Trend Dummy

Two rookie QBs, two teams motivated heavily by playoffs hopes, a small spread in the Week 17 Sunday Nighter.

Atlanta will start Michael Penix again at Washington, whose star rookie Jayden Daniels scorched the Eagles last week. But that was a slugfest, can the Commanders repeat that effort against a Falcons team that coasted against the Giants?

There are lots of UNDER trends at play and Atlanta has been a terrible dog bet in recent years.

Falcons Commanders Pick: Odds WSH -4, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Falcons can cover the spread

Atlanta now controls its playoff fate – win out and they win a tiebreaker with Tampa Bay for the NFC South title. That is motivation and the Commanders have been erratic which opens the doors here for Atlanta.

Rookie Penix was impressive in his debut and his poise seemed like more is to come, especially against a Commanders secondary that ranks bottom third of the league.

Pound the ball with RB Bijan Robinson, then let Penix do his thing. It’s a viable path to victory here and the cover at +4.5 might be easier still.

Why the Commanders can cover the spread

If you can beat the Eagles, you can beat the Falcons, but Washington needs a consistent effort on both sides of the ball. They are 5-1 ATS past 6 vs the Falcons over the years and can clinch a playoff spot with a win – that is big.

Atlanta looked bad in a four-game losing streak and now faces pressure to perform with the division open for the taking. The home team can get some juice from the home crowd while the weather also works against the warm-weather Falcons.

Falcons Commanders Pick

They have plenty of motivation but wear-and-tear vs the Eagles and possible letdown hole are in play here for Washington. Meanwhile, we loved what Penix jr did and think he can replicate that performance on the road. We might bet the Falcons ML but will happily take the +4.5 points here.

Atlanta Washington Betting Trends

Commanders are 5-1 ATS past 6 vs Falcons

UNDER is 19-4 Atlanta’s last 23 games vs NFC East teams.

UNDER is 16-6 Atlanta’s last 22 games played in December.

UNDER is 11-3 Washington’s last 14 games played in Week 17.

Falcons are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games as the underdog

