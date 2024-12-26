Falcons Commanders Pick, Week 17 SNF Bets

Why the Falcons can cover the spread

Atlanta now controls its playoff fate – win out and they win a tiebreaker with Tampa Bay for the NFC South title. That is motivation and the Commanders have been erratic which opens the doors here for Atlanta.

Rookie Penix was impressive in his debut and his poise seemed like more is to come, especially against a Commanders secondary that ranks bottom third of the league.

Pound the ball with RB Bijan Robinson, then let Penix do his thing. It’s a viable path to victory here and the cover at +4.5 might be easier still.

Why the Commanders can cover the spread

If you can beat the Eagles, you can beat the Falcons, but Washington needs a consistent effort on both sides of the ball. They are 5-1 ATS past 6 vs the Falcons over the years and can clinch a playoff spot with a win – that is big.

Atlanta looked bad in a four-game losing streak and now faces pressure to perform with the division open for the taking. The home team can get some juice from the home crowd while the weather also works against the warm-weather Falcons.

Falcons Commanders Pick

They have plenty of motivation but wear-and-tear vs the Eagles and possible letdown hole are in play here for Washington. Meanwhile, we loved what Penix jr did and think he can replicate that performance on the road. We might bet the Falcons ML but will happily take the +4.5 points here.

Atlanta Washington Betting Trends

Commanders are 5-1 ATS past 6 vs Falcons

UNDER is 19-4 Atlanta’s last 23 games vs NFC East teams.

UNDER is 16-6 Atlanta’s last 22 games played in December.

UNDER is 11-3 Washington’s last 14 games played in Week 17.

Falcons are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games as the underdog