Falcons Commanders Pick, Week 17 SNF Bets

Two rookie QBs, two teams motivated heavily by playoffs hopes, a small spread in the Week 17 Sunday Nighter.
Atlanta will start Michael Penix again at Washington, whose star rookie Jayden Daniels scorched the Eagles last week. But that was a slugfest, can the Commanders repeat that effort against a Falcons team that coasted against the Giants?
There are lots of UNDER trends at play and Atlanta has been a terrible dog bet in recent years.
Falcons Commanders Pick: Odds WSH -4, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report