Every week, I get a ‘best bet’ from my friend, who might not be the worst NFL bettor in the world, but he’s the worst one I have ever met. We call him The Backwards Oracle.

The Backwards Oracle watches TV, listens to podcasts, parrots stats and trends he hears and religiously watches all the games. Somehow, despite information overload, he was 3-14 ATS in the 2020 regular and 0-4 ATS in the playoffs. If 3-18 ATS seems a terrible wallet-draining waste, it is – until you realize that is 18-3 ATS if you faded him every week.

So that’s what we are going to do in 2021. Each Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night games as well as his favorite Sunday day game will get the Backwards Oracle treatment. We will post them here and will deliver them on Twitter.

Backwards Oracle Picks

Week 1

Thursday Night – Dallas @ Tampa -9.5

“Tampa is pumped, I know the line has moved to 9.5 points but the Bucs will cruise. Hammer this, its easy money to start the season.”

Result: TB 31 Dal 29 – Oracle L | The Rest of Us W

Sunday – Miami +3 @ New England

“The Dolphins are going to f*** up the hapless Pats, it’s gonna be great. This is simple ML win!”

Result:

Sunday Night – Chicago @ LA Rams -7.5

“The Rams are going to win big and cover this thing by double digits. The Bears get blown out and embarrassed.”

Result:

Monday Night – Baltimore -4 @ Las Vegas

“No Gus Edwards, no Marcus Peters, no J.K. Dobbins – no problem because Lamar Jackson is gonna go crazy on the Raiders. This is a Ravens blowout.”

Result: