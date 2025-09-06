Ravens Bills Week 1 Pick, OVER again?

Last time we were making Ravens Bills picks, it was January and Baltimore had just choked a two-point conversion sending Buffalo to the AFC title game.
Now the host Bills – beset by injuries in the secondary – are 1-point home dogs after opening as small favorites. And the total has been bet down, which feels like sportsbook bait given the high-powered offenses on both sides.
Buffalo usually wins at home (30-5 SU run) and the Ravens usually cover in Week 1 (12-5 ATS run). The UNDER usually prevails when these teams met and the January game snuck over by a half point.
Ravens Bills Week 1 pick: Odds: BUF +1, Total 50.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Stats