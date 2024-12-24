Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up before a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ravens Texans Pick, Christmas Day Betting Trends

December 24, 2024 - Trend Dummy

Houston has lost five straight and keeps losing their talented offensive weapons, hence the ever-growing underdog number as they host Baltimore in the late Christmas Day game.

The line started at -3.5 for the Ravens and was -5.5 as of Tuesday morning. It might climb higher as Baltimore realistically should pulverize and unmotivated Texans team.

Throw in the 12-2 SU run enjoyed by Baltimore and they are healthier on a short week and this one smells like a potential blowout while you nurse a turkey tummy ache.

Ravens Texans Pick: Odds HOU +5.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Any team that can crush the Steelers on the ground can destroy the Texans on the ground. That’s what Lamar Jackson, King Henry and other did to Pittsburgh and they should rely on the same strategy here.

Baltimore also rides a profitable 7-2 ATS streak as road chalk against a Houston team that has won just 6 of its last 30 games as home underdogs.

Weather is not a factor, injuries are and Baltimore is in much better shape for a Wednesday game.

Why the Texans can cover the spread

Home dogs in December can sometimes put up a fierce fight and even though the playoffs are off the table, there is pressure here to stop a five-game losing skid.

Everyone in the world will be watching the late Christmas Day game and nobody wants to be embarrassed at home. Baltimore has tended to play down to its level of competition and even finds a way to lose games (see the Browns).

It would be weird if Diontae Johnson, the WR just released by the Ravens and claimed by Houston, becomes a factor here with Tank Dell’s knee injury. How weird….

Ravens Texans Pick

Just like the MNF game where we predicted a blowout and lay down by the dog, this game could get ugly early. Baltimore is motivated to win and cruise and could do the same thing the Packers did to the Saints. The spread is 5.5 points on the road which is tricky but we see the Ravens laying the wood here.

Houston Baltimore Betting Trends

Ravens are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against Houston.

OVER is 9-2 Baltimore’s last 11 games, 8-1 past 9 road games

Ravens are 7-2 ATS past 9 as road chalk

Texans have lost 5 straight SU

Texans have only won 6 of past 30 games as home dogs

