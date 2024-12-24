Ravens Texans Pick, Christmas Day Betting Trends

Houston has lost five straight and keeps losing their talented offensive weapons, hence the ever-growing underdog number as they host Baltimore in the late Christmas Day game.
The line started at -3.5 for the Ravens and was -5.5 as of Tuesday morning. It might climb higher as Baltimore realistically should pulverize and unmotivated Texans team.
Throw in the 12-2 SU run enjoyed by Baltimore and they are healthier on a short week and this one smells like a potential blowout while you nurse a turkey tummy ache.
Ravens Texans Pick: Odds HOU +5.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report