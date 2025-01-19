Ravens Bills Picks, AFC Divisional Betting OVER

Home playoff underdogs have been a great bet in recent years and the Buffalo Bills will try to extend a 12-3-1 ATS streak when they catch 1 point at home to Baltimore.
Your MVP finalists will drive the score skywards n the late AFC Divisional Game and this could easily be 45-42 game with the last team to touch the ball winning.
Baltimore is a tough road team (15-6 ATS run) and Buffalo almost always wins at home (1-3 SU run). This is a true toss-up and EVEN odds battle and should be a hoot with lots of money to be made on props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ravens Bills Pick: Odds BUF +1, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report