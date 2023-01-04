Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Bengals Prediction, UNDER best bet?

January 04, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Lamar Jackson didn’t practise Wednesday which probably means another week of Tyler Huntley under center as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Huntley is capable, the team has scored just four TDs in his five starts which immediately has Week 18 bettors thinking UNDER. And how the Bengals will react after the Damar Hamlin tragedy on Monday is anyone’s guess.

Cincy should win this game, but motivation is tricky in this spot. And Baltimore brings the league’s best road run game to a contest where they will need to grind the clock to keep Joe Burrow off the field

Ravens Bengals Prediction: Odds CIN -7, Total 42.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Seven points is a lot in a season-ending divisional battle and this could be a low-scoring game settled by the league’s best kicker Justin Tucker. A tough defense and a terrific ground game and got 93 yards from JK Dobbins last week.

Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in its past 5 trips to Cincy, so repeating that stat should keep this game within striking distance. Their defense also boasts multiple sacks in six straight games which could derail a few drives and help keep things close.

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Cincy’s run defense should be able to control the Ravens ground attack. And their offense has been tremendous lately, so they can easily put up 30 here.

The wild card is how Cincinnati responds after witnessing the tragedy in Buffalo. But given that the NFL doesn’t know how or if that game will be replayed, they really do need a win here to keep their divisional crown and playoff seeding.

The Ravens are in the playoffs and hoping for Lamar to return. That may be all they need here, so maybe they mail this one in.

Ravens Bengals Prediction

Baltimore has scored four TDs in five games started by Huntley. Lamar didn’t practise Wednesday. Combine a Ravens ground game with a tough Bengals defense and this smells like an UNDER.

Ravens Bengals Betting Trends

Ravens have scored at least 20 points past 5 visits to Cincy

Favorite has easily covered past three meetings at Cincy

Ravens have not won as road dog of 7 or more since 2012 season, losing 8 in a row

Ravens have best road run offense vs Cincy’s 3rd best home run defense

Bet BAL CIN

