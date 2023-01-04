Ravens Bengals Prediction, UNDER best bet?

Lamar Jackson didn’t practise Wednesday which probably means another week of Tyler Huntley under center as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals.
While Huntley is capable, the team has scored just four TDs in his five starts which immediately has Week 18 bettors thinking UNDER. And how the Bengals will react after the Damar Hamlin tragedy on Monday is anyone’s guess.
Cincy should win this game, but motivation is tricky in this spot. And Baltimore brings the league’s best road run game to a contest where they will need to grind the clock to keep Joe Burrow off the field
Ravens Bengals Prediction: Odds CIN -7, Total 42.5 | Matchup Stats