Ravens Bengals Prediction, Cincy Covers?

Why the Ravens will cover the spread

The Ravens proved last week that this team can rally against adversity. With Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback, they took the best team in the NFC to the final play. For your information, John Harbaugh did the right thing going for two at the end of last week’s game.

This is as close to a must-win game as you can get for the Ravens. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Ravens playoff hopes jump to 80% with a win and 28% with a loss. John Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the league and has the “do or die” message drilled into his team’s head.

Why the Bengals will cover the spread

The Ravens quarterback situation is a mess. Lamar Jackson has not practiced in 11 days, and Huntley missed practice on Friday with a non-Covid related illness. Huntley is reportedly still expected to start.

The Bengals’ defense has been the reason for this team’s recent success. They are 8th in EPA per play and held the Broncos to only 10 points last week. Trey Hendrickson has turned into one of the better free agency signings any team made this offseason.

Ravens Bengals Prediction

The Bengals are the best team in the AFC North and will prove it on Sunday. The Ravens are just too banged up right now.

Bengals -4.5

Bengals Ravens Betting Trends

Bengals are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 16.

OVER is 10-3 Cincinnati’s last 13 games as the favorite.

Ravens are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in December.

Ravens are 14-2 ATS in their last 16 games as the