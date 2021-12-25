Ravens Bengals Prediction, Cincy Covers?

The Baltimore Ravens currently have 17 players on the Covid list and will be without key defenders such as Justin Houston, Justin Madubuike and Chris Board. This defense already has its issues, (ranking last in yards per play allowed).
They visit division rival Cincinnati as 4.5-point underdogs. The Bengals are playing much better football in the second half of the season at 6-3 in their last nine games, and Joe Burrow has taken a big step from last year, (PFFs top-graded quarterback through 15 games). The Ravens have too much uncertainty with their roster heading into this game.
We like the Bengals -4.5 at FanDuel.
Ravens Bengals Prediction: Odds CIN -4.5, Total 44 | Matchup Report