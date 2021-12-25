Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) pushes Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) out of bounds in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Bengals Prediction, Cincy Covers?

December 24, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The Baltimore Ravens currently have 17 players on the Covid list and will be without key defenders such as Justin Houston, Justin Madubuike and Chris Board. This defense already has its issues, (ranking last in yards per play allowed).

They visit division rival Cincinnati as 4.5-point underdogs. The Bengals are playing much better football in the second half of the season at 6-3 in their last nine games, and Joe Burrow has taken a big step from last year, (PFFs top-graded quarterback through 15 games). The Ravens have too much uncertainty with their roster heading into this game.

We like the Bengals -4.5 at FanDuel

Ravens Bengals Prediction: Odds CIN -4.5, Total 44 | Matchup Report

Why the Ravens will cover the spread

The Ravens proved last week that this team can rally against adversity. With Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback, they took the best team in the NFC to the final play. For your information, John Harbaugh did the right thing going for two at the end of last week’s game. 

This is as close to a must-win game as you can get for the Ravens. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Ravens playoff hopes jump to 80% with a win and 28% with a loss. John Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the league and has the “do or die” message drilled into his team’s head. 

Why the Bengals will cover the spread

The Ravens quarterback situation is a mess. Lamar Jackson has not practiced in 11 days, and Huntley missed practice on Friday with a non-Covid related illness. Huntley is reportedly still expected to start.

The Bengals’ defense has been the reason for this team’s recent success. They are 8th in EPA per play and held the Broncos to only 10 points last week. Trey Hendrickson has turned into one of the better free agency signings any team made this offseason.

Ravens Bengals Prediction

The Bengals are the best team in the AFC North and will prove it on Sunday. The Ravens are just too banged up right now. 

Bengals -4.5

Bengals Ravens Betting Trends

Bengals are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 16.

OVER is 10-3 Cincinnati’s last 13 games as the favorite.

Ravens are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in December.

Ravens are 14-2 ATS in their last 16 games as the

