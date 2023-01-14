Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs after a catch as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) defends in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0318

Ravens Bengals Wild Card Pick, Cincy big

January 14, 2023 - Brad Gagnon

Sunday night’s playoff tilt between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals has been marred by Lamar Jackson’s lingering injury and the frustration it is clearly causing in Baltimore. Still, anything can happen in this crazy league and the point spread is juicy as a result.

There are plenty of playoff UNDER trends between these teams and the Ravens have been beasts as underdogs while the Bengals have been cover machines all year.

With the Bengals laying 8.5 points, let’s look at both sides.

Ravens Bengals Wild Card pick: Odds CIN -8.5, Total 40.5 | Matchup Stats

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000!!

The bonus offer sounds too good to be true, but, its not! Your first bet up to $1,000 gets refunded as free bets if you lose!

Play Now

Read Our Review

WHY THE RAVENS WILL COVER

It’s still a big number for a divisional matchup, and the Ravens still have the league’s third-ranked scoring defense to keep this close.

WHY THE BENGALS WILL COVER

Without Jackson down the stretch, the Ravens suffered uncharacteristic double-digit losses to both Cleveland and this very Bengals team.

RAVENS BENGALS WILD CARD PICK

I think that the moment Jackson was ruled out, the Ravens realized it isn’t happening this year. That being the case, I’m not sure they’ll show up for a road game with a team that has been dominant during the second half of the season. Cincy wins in lopsided fashion.

Cincy Baltimore Anytime TD Props

J.K. Dobbins +200

Getting a starting running back at +200 is too good to pass up.

Mixon + Chase parlay +301

With Higgins going into the game banged up, Mixon and Chase will have to carry the load for the Bengals offense.

Ravens Bengals Betting Trends

Bengals are 20-4 ATS in their last 24 games

Bengals are 17-4 ATS in their last 21 conference games

Ravens are 18-4-1 ATS in their last 23 games as the underdog.

Ravens have played 4 straight playoff UNDERs

Bengals played 8 straight playoff UNDERs

Bet BAL CIN

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Jan 15th, 4:30 PM

NY Giants +3 -102

Minnesota -3 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 15th, 8:15 PM

Baltimore +6.5 -105

Cincinnati -6.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 8:15 PM

Dallas -3.5 -125

Tampa Bay +3.5 -125

@

Game Preview & Stats