Ravens Bengals Wild Card Pick, Cincy big

WHY THE RAVENS WILL COVER

It’s still a big number for a divisional matchup, and the Ravens still have the league’s third-ranked scoring defense to keep this close.

WHY THE BENGALS WILL COVER

Without Jackson down the stretch, the Ravens suffered uncharacteristic double-digit losses to both Cleveland and this very Bengals team.

RAVENS BENGALS WILD CARD PICK

I think that the moment Jackson was ruled out, the Ravens realized it isn’t happening this year. That being the case, I’m not sure they’ll show up for a road game with a team that has been dominant during the second half of the season. Cincy wins in lopsided fashion.

Cincy Baltimore Anytime TD Props

J.K. Dobbins +200

Getting a starting running back at +200 is too good to pass up.

Mixon + Chase parlay +301

With Higgins going into the game banged up, Mixon and Chase will have to carry the load for the Bengals offense.

Ravens Bengals Betting Trends

Bengals are 20-4 ATS in their last 24 games

Bengals are 17-4 ATS in their last 21 conference games

Ravens are 18-4-1 ATS in their last 23 games as the underdog.

Ravens have played 4 straight playoff UNDERs

Bengals played 8 straight playoff UNDERs