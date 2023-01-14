Ravens Bengals Wild Card Pick, Cincy big

Sunday night’s playoff tilt between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals has been marred by Lamar Jackson’s lingering injury and the frustration it is clearly causing in Baltimore. Still, anything can happen in this crazy league and the point spread is juicy as a result.
There are plenty of playoff UNDER trends between these teams and the Ravens have been beasts as underdogs while the Bengals have been cover machines all year.
With the Bengals laying 8.5 points, let’s look at both sides.
Ravens Bengals Wild Card pick: Odds CIN -8.5, Total 40.5 | Matchup Stats