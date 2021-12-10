Ravens Browns Prediction, BAL covers again?

These teams met just two weeks ago on Sunday Night Football, and the Baltimore Ravens won 16-10, even with Lamar Jackson throwing four interceptions. The Cleveland Browns are coming off a bye week and will look to rebound against their division rival.
However, they have struggled mightily within the AFC North (2-10 ATS in their last 12 divisional games). The Ravens are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 divisional games. Add that to a Ravens record of 12-2 ATS in their previous 14 games when playing as the underdog, the Ravens are the right pick here.
Jackson won’t be throwing four interceptions again – and they still covered the spread two weeks ago in that game. Take the Ravens +2.5 at FanDuel.
Ravens Browns Prediction: Odds CLE -3, Total 43 | Matchup Report