Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) carries the ball as defensive back Trey Marshall (36) tackles during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Chargers Pick, MNF Faves Cover

November 24, 2024 - Trend Dummy

When the LA Chargers are underdogs )1-15 SU), they usually lose and this year when they play teams with winning records, they usually lose too (1-3 SU).

So is backing the Baltimore Ravens as 2.5-point road chalk the smart play here in the Week 12 Monday Nighter? Maybe, considering how the Ravens are fuming over their loss to Pittsburgh last week and can reclaim the AFC North lead with a win here.

The Chargers meanwhile nearly blew their last game against the Bengals. There are lots of Chargers MNF UNDER trends in play, but Baltimore has been a reliable OVER bet in key situations. The total has inched down slightly at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens Chargers Pick: Odds LAC +2.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The combination of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson couple with uber-talented wideouts makes Baltimore a real Super Bowl threat. And certainly a threat to easily cover here. But they seldom play a full 60 minutes at a high level.

They have been a great MNF road bet over the years with a 9-2 ATS mark in 11 games as prime-time visitors. And those Chargers just never seem to have any bite as an underdog.

Baltimore also owns a weird 14-2 SU streak in Week 12, no idea what that means but it’s out there.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

For three quarters last week, Justin Herbert’s offense dismantled Cincinnati. Then they needed a couple of kicking misses from the Bengals to escape with a win.

So the Chargers have the ability and are eyeing a playoff spot, so home wins vs conference foes are important. And they are 5-1-1 ATS in their past 7 at home which shows signs of spread improvement.

Their opponents have been known to play down a level and to falter late in games, all of which gives the Chargers a great shot here catching 2.5 points.

Ravens Chargers Pick

We don’t like the way LA finished last week and we know the Ravens will be hungry to make amends for the Steelers loss. Baltimore has the superior offense and despite the Chargers defense ranking, they built this on the back of shitty offenses, so it’s a bit of smoke and mirrors. Let’s say 28-24 Ravens.

Chargers Ravens Betting Trends

Chargers are 1-15 SU in their last 16 games as the underdog including 10 straight losses

UNDER is 11-2 LA Chargers’ last 13 MNF games.

Ravens are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games played in Week 12.

OVER is 9-2 Baltimore’s last 11 games.

OVER is 6-1 Baltimore’s last 7 games on the road.

OVER is 5-1 Ravens past 6 MNF games

Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at Chargers

Ravens are 9-2 ATS past 11 MNF road games

UNDER is 19-6 LA Chargers’ last 25 games.

Chargers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games at home.

UNDER is 12-5 LA Chargers’ last 17 conference games

UNDER is 15-6 LA Chargers’ last 21 games played on a Monday

