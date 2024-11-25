Ravens Chargers Pick, MNF Faves Cover

When the LA Chargers are underdogs )1-15 SU), they usually lose and this year when they play teams with winning records, they usually lose too (1-3 SU).
So is backing the Baltimore Ravens as 2.5-point road chalk the smart play here in the Week 12 Monday Nighter? Maybe, considering how the Ravens are fuming over their loss to Pittsburgh last week and can reclaim the AFC North lead with a win here.
The Chargers meanwhile nearly blew their last game against the Bengals. There are lots of Chargers MNF UNDER trends in play, but Baltimore has been a reliable OVER bet in key situations. The total has inched down slightly at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ravens Chargers Pick: Odds LAC +2.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report