Ravens Dolphins Pick, TNF Props

Think quick! What do you get when you take the NFL’s second-best offense and line it up against the league’s third-worst defense?
If you said ‘Duh, an easy cover for the offense,’ then you probably have a head start on your handicapping for the Week 10 Thursday Nighter as Baltimore visits Miami. The line continues to climb, up to -7.5 for the Ravens as of Tuesday night at FanDuel Sportbook.
The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens average 425 yards per game while the Dolphins rank 30th in defense, giving up 391 yards per game. This could be a one-sided affair and easy money.
Ravens Dolphins Betting Pick, Odds: Miami +7.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report