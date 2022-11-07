Ravens Saints Pick, MNF UNDER

No Mark Andrews, no Michael Thomas, no Rashod Bateman, possibly no Gus Edwards – that’s a lot of offensive firepower on the sidelines in the Week 9 Monday Nighter between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.
Which leads some of us to conclude the running game could be in vogue, grinding the clock towards an inevitable UNDER 47 bet. But that logic ignores the fact Alvin Kamara has rebounded and rookie Chris Olave shapes up as a rookie-of-the-year favorite. And of course Lamar Jackson can turn any game on its head at any time.
The Saints seldom cover on Monday (2-9 ATS run) and usually lose as underdogs (2-9 SU past 11), while the Ravens have struggled as chalk (5-12 ATS).
Ravens Saints Pick: NO +1.5, Total 47 | Matchup Stats