Ravens Saints Pick, MNF UNDER

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore needs to win by 2 points to cover here and they almost always win non-conference games (14-3 SU). They will benefit from the absence of Saints CB Marcus Lattimore and LB Chase Hansen as they look for playmakers to step up in the wake of all their injuries.

New Orleans is 28th in defensive scoring, giving up 28 PPG and that includes last week’s 24-0 shutouts against the Raiders. Jackson can shred this run defense which ranks middle of the NFL pack. The Saints don’t bite very hard as an underdog, even at home where they lost 6 of their past 7 in this situation.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

With Mark Andrews out the Saints defense can proceed without Jackson’s favorite red-zone target. And QB Andy Dalton has been very good lately spreading the ball around. Baltimore’s pass defense has been dreadful.

The Saints rank Top 10 in rushing yards as Kamara begins to look like his old self and should be able to control the clock. They have also lost just six times in their past 22 games vs AFC foes.

Ravens Saints Pick

The Saints pitched a shutout last week and with Andrews and Thomas both out, the chances of a shootout are severely diminished. Baltimore has played UNDER 6 of their past 7 as road chalk and we see this Monday Nighter UNDER as well.

Saints Ravens Anytime TD Prop Picks

New Orleans Baltimore Betting Trends

Saints are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 Monday Night games.

Saints are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 6-1 past 7 Ravens games as road chalk

Ravens are 14-3 SU in their last 17 non-conference games

Ravens just 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games as the favourite.

Saints are 16-6 SU in their last 22 non-conference games