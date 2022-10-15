Ravens vs Giants Pick, UNDER Best Bet?

Bad situations make good bets. The New York Giants have overachieved with a mediocre roster, come off a thrilling upset of Green Bay and now come home from London getting too much respect against a very good Baltimore Raves team.
Baltimore comes off a solid win at Cincinnati and should probably be 5-0, after blowing leads against the Bills and Dolphins. They usually win as road favorites, they usually beat NFC teams.
However, the bulk of the interesting trends look UNDER the total.
Ravens Giants Pick: Odds NYG +5.5, Total 45.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats