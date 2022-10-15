Ravens vs Giants Pick, UNDER Best Bet?

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Lamar Jackson can sink the best of defenses, so he can certainly wreck the Giants defense. Their offense has been varied, Devin Duvernay has been terrific and the Ravens main weakness – pass defense – should not be a problem because the Giants don’t pass the ball.

Baltimore is 13-2 SU in non-conference games and 16-4 SU as road chalk.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

New York continues to surprise and a simplified offense has helped Daniel Jones get the ball out early, minimizing mistakes. Saquon Barkley looks like himself, which gives them a chance every game to score points and grind the clock.

The UNDER 45.5 here seems more like the play. Check out all the UNDER trends historically and then consider that the Raves can run the ball and the Giants can run the ball. Clock keeps ticking, UNDER looks appealing.

Ravens Giants Pick

Laying 5.5 points on the road is a lot, but this is a spread Baltimore can cover, if you trust them with a lead, which we don’t. The UNDER? It prevails when the Ravens are chalk, when the Giants are dogs, in Giants home games, in Ravens road games. We pay UNDER 45.5.

Ravens Giants Anytime TD Props

Mark Andrews +100 at FanDuel – The big TE is Jackson’s favorite red-zone target and getting him at even money looks like the deal of the day. The Giants need to spy Jackson, when he escapes, Andrews will be open for scores.

Devin Duvernay +160 at FanDuel – This is one of our Top 5 picks of the week, as the speedy WR has been electric and gaining the trust of Ravens coaches.

Ravens Giants Betting Trends

UNDER is 14-1 NY Giants’ last 15 Sunday home games

UNDER is 10-1 NY Giants’ last 11 games AFC North division.

Ravens are 13-2 SU in their last non-conference 15 games

UNDER is 12-5 Baltimore’s last 17 road games

UNDER is 7-2 past 9 Ravens games as road chalk

Ravens are 16-4 SU past 20 as road faves

UNDER is 18-7 NY Giants’ last 25 games as the underdog.