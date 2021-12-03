Ravens Steelers Prediction, Pitt Nasty Underdog

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in complete freefall. They have lost two in a row and tied the Detroit Lions three weeks ago, leaving them on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
It does not get easier for the Steelers, as they will host the Baltimore Ravens while catching 4.5 points at home.
The Ravens are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games within the AFC North division and 5-0-2 ATS in their previous seven games at Pittsburgh. With Ben Roethlisberger playing poorly and the Steelers being 1-6 ATS in their last seven games at home, we lean Ravens -4.5 at FanDuel.
Ravens Steelers Prediction: Odds Pitt +4.5, Total 44 | Matchup Report