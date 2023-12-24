Dec 1, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is defended by Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens 49ers Picks, Betting Trends, MNF Props

December 23, 2023 - Trend Dummy

The top seeds in each conference – each boasting plenty of positive ATS trends – clash in a delicious Christmas Day matchup with the San Francisco 49ers 5.5-point home favorites vs the Baltimore Ravens.

The juggernaut Niners lay a big home number vs an 11-3 AFC team that will be missing spicy RB Keaton Mitchell, which hurts their change of pace on offense. They will still need to pound the all which raises prop bet potential for Gus Edwards.

Baltimore has been a live dog over recent years with a wallet-padding 20-4-1 ATS in their past 25 games as underdogs, while the 49ers see big spreads week after week at home yet are still 15-6 ATS in 21 home contests.

The game might also decide the MVP race with Lamar Jackson (+450) and Brock Purdy (-255) two favorites, watch that line flip if Jackson outplays Purdy Monday.

Ravens 49ers Picks: Odds SF -5.5, Total 47 | Matchup Report

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

They always seem to cover when catching points as noted above the streak is 7-2 ATS in nine recent road games. Baltimore is also 5-1 SU in the past six meetings with the 49ers so its not like beating San Francisco is an impossible dream.

The key to slowing down the 49ers is to grind the clock on the ground and that is how Baltimore wins. They also boast the league’s top defense (both in scoring defense and yards per play allowed) so this is the toughest task for San Fran this season.

Remember the Ravens kill the NFC as well, 21-3 SU past 24 non-conference matches.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

They are the league’s top power-rated team by a mile and are dominant on both sides of the ball. And if this is a Super Bowl preview, the home side will look to make a statement.

The pass rush is insane but is also capable of spying Lamar when shit goes crazy. We debated playing Lamar’s rushing total UNDER but he is such an escape artist that its too risky.

The 49ers are 19-2 SU in their past 21 games at home and covered 16 times in that stretch. For good measure, Monday Night home games have also been a 49ers bettor’s delight as they are 16-5 ATS in 21 games in this situation over the years.

Ravens 49ers Picks

Many bettors like the Ravens plus the points here but the 49ers have blown the Cowboys and Eagles when they were on top of their games, so why not the Ravens? We foresee Lamar having issues with collapsing pockets and fire from the edges with Nick Bosa and Chase Young. We lay the points with the future Super Bowl champs.

49ers Ravens Prop Bets

Gus Edwards OVER 39.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – with Keaton Mitchell out and the 49ers spying Lamar, Edwards must get touches and must make gains if the Ravens have a chance.

Isiah Likely Anytime TD Scorer +210 at Draft Kings – the big rookie TE made a few sensational grabs last week and Lamar seems comfortable giving hm a chance in tight windows. The 49ers have allowed TDs to opposing TEs just three times but twice in past two weeks.

49ers Ravens Betting Trends

Ravens are 20-4-1 ATS in their last 25 games as the underdog.

Ravens are 21-3 SU in their last 24 non-conference games

49ers are 19-2 SU in their last 21 games at home

Ravens are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against San Francisco.

Ravens are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games on the road.

49ers are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games at home.

49ers are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games played on a Monday.

