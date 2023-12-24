Ravens 49ers Picks, Betting Trends, MNF Props

The top seeds in each conference – each boasting plenty of positive ATS trends – clash in a delicious Christmas Day matchup with the San Francisco 49ers 5.5-point home favorites vs the Baltimore Ravens.
The juggernaut Niners lay a big home number vs an 11-3 AFC team that will be missing spicy RB Keaton Mitchell, which hurts their change of pace on offense. They will still need to pound the all which raises prop bet potential for Gus Edwards.
Baltimore has been a live dog over recent years with a wallet-padding 20-4-1 ATS in their past 25 games as underdogs, while the 49ers see big spreads week after week at home yet are still 15-6 ATS in 21 home contests.
The game might also decide the MVP race with Lamar Jackson (+450) and Brock Purdy (-255) two favorites, watch that line flip if Jackson outplays Purdy Monday.
Ravens 49ers Picks: Odds SF -5.5, Total 47 | Matchup Report