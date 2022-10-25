Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Bucs Pick, Brady 3-Game Losing Streak?

October 25, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Baltimore’s sketchy defense could be just what Tom Brady needs in the Week 8 Thursday Nighter to avoid just the second three-game losing skid of his career. And Tampa’s supposedly strong defense could be just what Lamar Jackson needs.

The Ravens were catching 1.5 points as of Monday at Draft Kings sportsbook and they have been a profit center as underdogs (15-3-1 ATS past 19 times in that situation). But the line swung quickly making Tampa a rare home dog. Brady has been a home dog just twice since arriving here and the Bucs covered both times.

Brady has failed to cover 5 straight when laying points and have been terrible on short weeks at 2-10 ATS over 12 seasons. Check out the matchup stats and watch for line moves and injury reports before kickoff.

Ravens Bucs Pick: Odds TB +1.5, Total 45 | Matchup Stats

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

As underdogs, the Ravens have been awesome and they beat up NFC teams (13-3 SU past 16 non-conference games). While the line moved early in the week, we won’t be surprised to see late money push this back to even odds or Tampa -1.

And if Tampa’s wilting defense can’t stop PJ Walker or Kenny Pickett, what kind of a mockery will Lamar make of them? Late-game fades continue to plague the Ravens and JK Dobbins is out, but this feels like another scenario where the game’s most dynamic QB can get what he wants.

Why the Bucs can cover the spread

It keeps getting worse in Tampa but the underlying talent and experience makes them a threat every week. The point spread will dance around PK here and if the Bucs are dogs, it’s a good sign for Tampa backers who cashed the only two games in the Brady era in this situation.

We don’t subscribe to the ‘they are due’ line of handicapping folly, and this isn’t a must-win because the NFC South is a shit show, meaning 8-9 might win the division. But this is a big-boy game where Tampa’s big boys will step up.

Ravens Bucs Pick

A three-game losing streak for Tom Brady was last seen in 2002, a rare sighting that we don’t think bettors will see in Week 8. The Ravens were lucky to escape Week 7 and late mistakes against veteran teams will doom you. We play the Bucs to cover on a short week.

Tampa Bay Baltimore Anytime TD Prop Picks

Coming soon as odds are posted

Tampa Bay Baltimore Betting Trends

Bucs are 2-10 ATS their past 12 Thursdays

Ravens are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.

Ravens are 13-3 SU in their last 16 non-conference games

Ravens are 15-3-1 ATS in their last 19 games when playing as the underdog.

Bucs are 6-24 ATS in their last 30 games played in Week 8.

Bucs failed to cover 5 straight as favorites

Bet BAL TB

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 27th, 8:15 PM

Baltimore +3 -110

Tampa Bay -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 9:30 AM

Denver -6.5 -101

Jacksonville +6.5 -101

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +10 -110

Dallas -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Arizona +6.5 -110

Minnesota -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -2 -110

New Orleans +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +6.5 -110

Atlanta -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Miami -3 -110

Detroit +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

New England -1 -110

NY Jets +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +9.5 -110

Philadelphia -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:05 PM

Tennessee -3 +100

Houston +3 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -110

LA Rams -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

NY Giants +1 -110

Seattle -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

Washington +6 -110

Indianapolis -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 8:20 PM

Green Bay +8 -110

Buffalo -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 8:15 PM

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

Cleveland +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 8:15 PM

Philadelphia -9 -110

Houston +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats