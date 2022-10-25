Ravens Bucs Pick, Brady 3-Game Losing Streak?

Baltimore’s sketchy defense could be just what Tom Brady needs in the Week 8 Thursday Nighter to avoid just the second three-game losing skid of his career. And Tampa’s supposedly strong defense could be just what Lamar Jackson needs.
The Ravens were catching 1.5 points as of Monday at Draft Kings sportsbook and they have been a profit center as underdogs (15-3-1 ATS past 19 times in that situation). But the line swung quickly making Tampa a rare home dog. Brady has been a home dog just twice since arriving here and the Bucs covered both times.
Brady has failed to cover 5 straight when laying points and have been terrible on short weeks at 2-10 ATS over 12 seasons. Check out the matchup stats and watch for line moves and injury reports before kickoff.
Ravens Bucs Pick: Odds TB +1.5, Total 45 | Matchup Stats