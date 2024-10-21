Ravens Buccaneers Picks, MNF Chalk, OVER?

We aren’t quite ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers band wagon and many bettors will fall off it during Monday Night’s first matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

True the Bucs are 4-2, but they have exploited three rookie QBs and Jalen Hurts when he had zero receivers. They face Lamar Jackson as small home dogs here and remember what happened the last time an experienced QB faced Tampa? Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards.

So while the total keeps climbing (50 as of Monday morning), the spread has remained at -3.5 for the Ravens, Its possible this game is OVER 50 by halftime….

Ravens Buccaneers Picks: Odds TB +3.5, Total 50 | Matchup Report

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

On a 4-game win streak, the Ravens offense is balanced and explosive. The defense hasn’t been great but Jackson has been able to get it done after a two-game losing skid to open the year.

They dominate the NFC (11 straight wins) and ride a 15-6 ATS streak in road games. They have also shown a knack on MNF with 10 SU wins in 14 recent tries.

This is the game that Tampa gets exposed. This could be a whopping score and we see Baltimore covering the number.

Why the Buccaneers can cover the spread

Baker Mayfield has gotten the better of three rookie QBs but has also performed well vs Hurts and Jared Goff. The Bucs are at home where they have mixed in plenty of confusing defensive schemes and blitzes and they should disrupt Jackson and the Ravens offense.

Tampa has also thrived in the underdog role with a 9-3 ATS mark the past 12 times catching points. That half point could come to play in a close high-scoring game so getting them +3.5 is good value.

Ravens Buccaneers Picks

Tampa has played 5 straight MNF games UNDER and 9 of 11 the past 11 times as a home dog. So there is UNDER risk here but we see this game getting wild and the total going OVER 50 and we also like the Ravens to expose the Bucs and easily cover.

Tampa Bay Baltimore Betting Trends

Ravens have won 11 straight non-conference games

Bucs are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games vs AFC North division.

Bucs are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Baltimore.

Ravens are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games on the road.

Ravens are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games played on a Monday.

Bucs have played 5 straight MNF UNDERs

Bucs are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as the underdog.

Bucs are 9-2 to the UNDER past 11 as home dogs