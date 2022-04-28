Best 2022 NFL Draft Bets

Tyler Smith UNDER 32.5 -138

After Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, and Charles Cross, there seems to be a significant drop-off in the talent at the offensive tackle position. Many teams will have different players on the board as their fourth offensive tackle, but one name should be consistent in teams’ top five offensive tackles—Tyler Smith from Tulsa.

He is flying up boards and won’t make it out of the first round. A team will trade back into the first round to take him if they didn’t get one of the top three offensive tackles.

Nakobe Dean OVER 31.5 -122

Dean put up the production worth taking him in the first round. He anchored one of the best defenses in college football history and has the athleticism to have a solid NFL career.

His size will keep him out of the first round. He is only 5’11 220, which is not an ideal size for a linebacker, especially one in the top 31 picks. He is going to fall out of the first round.

Matt Corral UNDER 34.5 -110

If Matt Corral didn’t get hurt in his last college game, he would have been a lock to go in the first round. He has all the traits to be a first-round quarterback with his arm strength and athleticism.

I doubt he falls out of the first round. Teams want to get their quarterbacks in the first round to get them on a fifth-year option, so teams could look to trade into the first round and take him. The Lions have the 32nd and 34th picks. I can see Corral being one of those picks.

Zion Johnson UNDER 24.5 -130

Zion Johnson is, without a doubt, the best offensive guard in this draft. Teams looking for instant help in the interior of their offensive line will be looking at Johnson. A team that needs instant help at guard is the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys pick at 24. There is no chance Johnson makes it past them, and there are teams ahead of them that would like Johnson. This is free money.

Jahan Dotson UNDER 30.5 -114

There will be a run of wide receivers late in the first round, and Dotson is a name to watch to go top 25. With the Packers sitting at 22 and the Chiefs armored with multiple first-round picks, he will be a hot commodity past pick 20.

Garrett Wilson OVER 9.5 +104

Let’s mix in a plus money bet. Wilson is the betting favorite to be the first wide receiver off the board, but I don’t see him being a top 10 pick.

The Falcons at 8 are the only threat in the top 10 to take him, but I think they take the best player available, which won’t be Wilson.

Lewis Cine UNDER 30.5 -138

Cine has emerged to be the second safety off the board. He was the MVP of the national championship game and has all the athletic traits you want in a safety. I don’t see him making it past the Buccaneers at 27.

George Pickens OVER 38.5 -110

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic had an article drop earlier this week about Pickens’ interview process. He rubbed many wide receivers coaches the wrong way, and he has some off-field issues that teams will stay away from. He is a top 39 talent, but he will fall into the second half of the second round.

