Best Super Bowl 59 Props, Jalen Hurts Bets, Patrick Mahomes Picks, Odds

From Jalen Hurts Anytime TD to Patrick Mahomes rushing yards, Super Bowl 59 props provide money-making options throughout the game

And FanDuel Sportsbook has literally thousands of them to choose from or create your own Same Game Parlay.

Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl Pick: Odds KC -1, Total 49 | Matchup Report | Game Pick

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD -120

Whether its cleaning up some mess from a few yards out while the KC defense focuses on Saquon Barkley or the Tush Push, a Hurts TD is pretty much a lock here and we are on this bet big.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 40 rushing yards +205

We see him getting flushed by the pass rush and having more designed run plays (as we have seen in recent games). The ALT rushing yards prop is 2/1 odds and we love this one as well.