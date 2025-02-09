Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1), left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) take the stage at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL's Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023.

Best Super Bowl 59 Props, Jalen Hurts Bets, Patrick Mahomes Picks, Odds

February 09, 2025 - Trend Dummy

From Jalen Hurts Anytime TD to Patrick Mahomes rushing yards, Super Bowl 59 props provide money-making options throughout the game

And FanDuel Sportsbook has literally thousands of them to choose from or create your own Same Game Parlay.

Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl Pick: Odds KC -1, Total 49 | Matchup Report | Game Pick

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD -120

Whether its cleaning up some mess from a few yards out while the KC defense focuses on Saquon Barkley or the Tush Push, a Hurts TD is pretty much a lock here and we are on this bet big.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 40 rushing yards +205

We see him getting flushed by the pass rush and having more designed run plays (as we have seen in recent games). The ALT rushing yards prop is 2/1 odds and we love this one as well.

AJ Brown OVER 70 yards =106 – When the Chiefs have some success stopping the run, Hurts will go up top to the biggest, strongest veteran WR he has – which is AJ Brown. He was terrific vs the Commanders and has been patiently waiting his time to shine.

Saquon Barkley +500 to set Super Bowl rushing record 169 yards – We are betting small money on this because he is capable of doing it, if the Eagles have a chance to get him the record, they will. IT’s been an MVP-level season for him, this would be a nice touch if the game gets out of hand.

Patrick Mahomes pass for 25 yards in each quarter -125 – The Eagles stop the run and send a ferocious pass rush which means short quick passes and lots of them. FanDuel offers this prop, we are also playing the OVER 24.5 completions for Mahomes.

Best Super Bowl 59 Props

