Brady Return Spikes Tampa Bay Super Bowl Futures

If you bet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday to win Super Bowl 57 at 28-1, good for you!

News flash! Tom Brady has unretired and their odds are +750 as of suppertime. Brady announced Sunday he will return for a 23rd season, ending his 40-day retirement and setting up Tampa Bay for a different trade and free agency push.

Super Bowl 57 Futures Shaken Again

Despite all that news, Buffalo remains the Super Bowl 57 favorite at +700 at FanDuel Sportsbook with the Green Bay Packers (who also happily welcomed back their veteran QB in Aaron Rodgers) and Bucs tied at +750. Kansas City at +850 and the defending champion LA Rams at +1100 are the next group of early contenders.

Just last week, the odds gyrated again when Russell Wilson was traded to Denver, moving the Broncos all the way up to +1300 from +2500.

Check out the full list of Super Bowl 57 futures as of 7:30 pm March 13

Buffalo Bills +700

Green Bay Packers +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +850

Los Angeles Rams +1100

San Francisco 49ers +1300

Denver Broncos +1300

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Los Angeles Chargers +1900

Baltimore Ravens +2100

Cincinnati Bengals +2200

Tennessee Titans +2400

Arizona Cardinals +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2800

New England Patriots +3000

Cleveland Browns +3000

New Orleans Saints +3900

Philadelphia Eagles +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Las Vegas Raiders +5000

Carolina Panthers +5500

Washington Commanders +5500

Pittsburgh Steelers +5500

Atlanta Falcons +7000

Chicago Bears +8000

New York Giants +8000

Seattle Seahawks +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000

Detroit Lions +12000

New York Jets +15000

Houston Texans +18000