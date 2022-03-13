Brady Return Spikes Tampa Bay Super Bowl Futures

If you bet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday to win Super Bowl 57 at 28-1, good for you!
News flash! Tom Brady has unretired and their odds are +750 as of suppertime. Brady announced Sunday he will return for a 23rd season, ending his 40-day retirement and setting up Tampa Bay for a different trade and free agency push.
Super Bowl 57 Futures Shaken Again
Despite all that news, Buffalo remains the Super Bowl 57 favorite at +700 at FanDuel Sportsbook with the Green Bay Packers (who also happily welcomed back their veteran QB in Aaron Rodgers) and Bucs tied at +750. Kansas City at +850 and the defending champion LA Rams at +1100 are the next group of early contenders.
Just last week, the odds gyrated again when Russell Wilson was traded to Denver, moving the Broncos all the way up to +1300 from +2500.
Check out the full list of Super Bowl 57 futures as of 7:30 pm March 13
Buffalo Bills +700
Green Bay Packers +750
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
Kansas City Chiefs +850
Los Angeles Rams +1100
San Francisco 49ers +1300
Denver Broncos +1300
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Los Angeles Chargers +1900
Baltimore Ravens +2100
Cincinnati Bengals +2200
Tennessee Titans +2400
Arizona Cardinals +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2800
New England Patriots +3000
Cleveland Browns +3000
New Orleans Saints +3900
Philadelphia Eagles +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +5000
Carolina Panthers +5500
Washington Commanders +5500
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500
Atlanta Falcons +7000
Chicago Bears +8000
New York Giants +8000
Seattle Seahawks +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Detroit Lions +12000
New York Jets +15000
Houston Texans +18000