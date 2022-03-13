Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Return Spikes Tampa Bay Super Bowl Futures

March 13, 2022 - National Football Post

If you bet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday to win Super Bowl 57 at 28-1, good for you!

News flash! Tom Brady has unretired and their odds are +750 as of suppertime. Brady announced Sunday he will return for a 23rd season, ending his 40-day retirement and setting up Tampa Bay for a different trade and free agency push.

Super Bowl 57 Futures Shaken Again

Despite all that news, Buffalo remains the Super Bowl 57 favorite at +700 at FanDuel Sportsbook with the Green Bay Packers (who also happily welcomed back their veteran QB in Aaron Rodgers) and Bucs tied at +750. Kansas City at +850 and the defending champion LA Rams at +1100 are the next group of early contenders.

Just last week, the odds gyrated again when Russell Wilson was traded to Denver, moving the Broncos all the way up to +1300 from +2500.

Check out the full list of Super Bowl 57 futures as of 7:30 pm March 13

Buffalo Bills        +700

Green Bay Packers          +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers  +750

Kansas City Chiefs           +850

Los Angeles Rams           +1100

San Francisco 49ers        +1300

Denver Broncos +1300

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Los Angeles Chargers     +1900

Baltimore Ravens            +2100

Cincinnati Bengals          +2200

Tennessee Titans            +2400

Arizona Cardinals            +2500

Indianapolis Colts           +2800

New England Patriots     +3000

Cleveland Browns           +3000

New Orleans Saints        +3900

Philadelphia Eagles         +4000

Minnesota Vikings          +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Las Vegas Raiders           +5000

Carolina Panthers           +5500

Washington Commanders           +5500

Pittsburgh Steelers         +5500

Atlanta Falcons +7000

Chicago Bears    +8000

New York Giants             +8000

Seattle Seahawks            +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars        +10000

Detroit Lions      +12000

New York Jets    +15000

Houston Texans +18000

Brady Returns!

