Broncos Super Bowl Odds Surge After Russell Wilson Trade

How much is Russell Wilson worth on the Super Bowl 57 futures odds? It turns out, about +1300, after Denver dropped from 25-1 to 12-1 in the minutes after the trade was announced with the Seattle Seahawks.
Wilson, a 9-time Pro Bowler, was sent with a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Broncos for QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, Lineman Shelby Harris, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Surge
It was a whopping deal that gives Denver a chance to compete in the vicious AFC West where top QBs lead the other three teams as well. Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Derek Carr in Las Vegas and Justin Herbert with the Chargers.
Meanwhile, the trade meant the end of rumors that Aaron Rodgers might be traded to Denver and he announced he was staying in Green Bay. The Packers odds moved slightly higher to 10-1 after starting the day at 12-1 odds.
This may be the last meaningful bump to Super Bowl 57 futures before the NFL Draft in April. So it might be a good time to get a little action down on your favorite team before odds start to tighten after pre-draft trades and selections.
Super Bowl LVII Futures FanDuel March 9, 2022
Buffalo Bills +700
Green Bay Packers +750
Kansas City Chiefs +850
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Denver Broncos +1200
San Francisco 49ers +1300
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Cincinnati Bengals +2200
Tennessee Titans +2400
Los Angeles Chargers +2500
Arizona Cardinals +2500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800
Indianapolis Colts +2800
New England Patriots +3000
Cleveland Browns +3000
New Orleans Saints +3500
Philadelphia Eagles +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Washington Commanders +5000
Las Vegas Raiders +5000
Carolina Panthers +5500
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500
Atlanta Falcons +7000
Chicago Bears +8000
New York Giants +8000
Seattle Seahawks +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Detroit Lions +12000
New York Jets +15000
Houston Texans +18000