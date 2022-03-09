Broncos Super Bowl Odds Surge After Russell Wilson Trade

How much is Russell Wilson worth on the Super Bowl 57 futures odds? It turns out, about +1300, after Denver dropped from 25-1 to 12-1 in the minutes after the trade was announced with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson, a 9-time Pro Bowler, was sent with a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Broncos for QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, Lineman Shelby Harris, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Surge

It was a whopping deal that gives Denver a chance to compete in the vicious AFC West where top QBs lead the other three teams as well. Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Derek Carr in Las Vegas and Justin Herbert with the Chargers.

Meanwhile, the trade meant the end of rumors that Aaron Rodgers might be traded to Denver and he announced he was staying in Green Bay. The Packers odds moved slightly higher to 10-1 after starting the day at 12-1 odds.

This may be the last meaningful bump to Super Bowl 57 futures before the NFL Draft in April. So it might be a good time to get a little action down on your favorite team before odds start to tighten after pre-draft trades and selections.

Super Bowl LVII Futures FanDuel March 9, 2022

Buffalo Bills +700

Green Bay Packers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +850

Los Angeles Rams +1100

Denver Broncos +1200

San Francisco 49ers +1300

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2200

Tennessee Titans +2400

Los Angeles Chargers +2500

Arizona Cardinals +2500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800

Indianapolis Colts +2800

New England Patriots +3000

Cleveland Browns +3000

New Orleans Saints +3500

Philadelphia Eagles +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Washington Commanders +5000

Las Vegas Raiders +5000

Carolina Panthers +5500

Pittsburgh Steelers +5500

Atlanta Falcons +7000

Chicago Bears +8000

New York Giants +8000

Seattle Seahawks +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000

Detroit Lions +12000

New York Jets +15000

Houston Texans +18000