Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Baltimore Pick, Bills Blowout

September 28, 2022 - Trend Dummy

The Buffalo Bills have now lost seven straight one-score games, raising the question of whether the Super Bowl favorites can win a close game as they head to Baltimore in Week 4.

Oddsmakers opened the Bills – coming off a close loss in Miami where they dominated play – as 3.5-point favorites against the Ravens, who lead the league with 33 PPG. If you are wondering why the total is shrinking (to 51.5 as of Wednesday), remember Buffalo owns a stout defense and the weather situation could be sloppy if the leftovers of Hurricane Ian rolls through on the weekend.

Beware the Ravens as underdogs, a situation they have dominated in recent years, in addition to beating Buffalo five straight at home.

Buffalo Baltimore Pick: Odds BAL +3, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why Buffalo can cover the spread

A week ago, we were talking an undefeated season for Buffalo and now we are debating whether they can lose back-to-back games. Expect the Bills to de-emphasize Josh Allen as the do-everything-every-time option this week, which will spread the responsibility and increase the scoring.

Baltimore’s defense has been sketchy at best, but they are 2-1 because of Lamar Jackson and a league-leading 33 PPG offense. They won’t get 33 at home to Buffalo. If the weather is sloppy, Buffalo can run in and manage a short passing game to control the clock.

Why Baltimore can cover the spread

The Ravens should be 3-0, if not for a late collapse to Miami in Week 2. But they are not a 3-0 team, as their leaky defense has proven. Still, they are home with Jackson motivated to earn himself a whopper contract.

The team has been a bettor’s dream when catching points. They are 15-3 ATS in 18 recent games as dogs and the number is 7-1 ATS at home. They could lose here and still cover, which is an intriguing point given the 3.5 points.

Buffalo Baltimore Pick

Weather is the wild card here when betting the total, but its irrelevant with the spread, Buffalo dominated a week ago and Allen was distraught with his mistakes. That won’t happen again and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a blowout here. We happily back the Bills at -3.5

Ravens Bills Anytime TD Prop Pick

Coming soon

Bills Ravens Betting Trends

Ravens are 7-1 ATS since 2015 as home dogs

Ravens are 15-3 ATS in their last 18 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 8-2 past 10 meetings

Bills have lost 5 straight at Baltimore

Bills are 12-4 SU past 16 games as road favorites (lost last week in Miami)

Bet BUF BAL!

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 2nd, 9:30 AM

Minnesota +1.5 -106

New Orleans -1.5 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -3 -110

Atlanta +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -3.5 -110

Baltimore +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Washington +2.5 -110

Dallas -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -7 -110

Houston +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Seattle +6 -110

Detroit -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +3.5 -110

Indianapolis -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Chicago +3 -110

NY Giants -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +7 -110

Philadelphia -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +3.5 +100

Pittsburgh -3.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 4:05 PM

Arizona -3 -110

Carolina +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 4:25 PM

Denver +2 -110

Las Vegas -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 4:25 PM

New England +6.5 -110

Green Bay -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 8:20 PM

Kansas City -1.5 -110

Tampa Bay +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 3rd, 8:15 PM

LA Rams +1 -110

San Francisco -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 6th, 8:15 PM

Indianapolis +2.5 -110

Denver -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 9:30 AM

NY Giants +6 -111

Green Bay -6 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +6.5 -110

Minnesota -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Seattle +6.5 -110

New Orleans -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +13 -110

Buffalo -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -2 -110

Cleveland +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7 -110

Jacksonville -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +2 -110

New England -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Miami -6 -110

NY Jets +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +8.5 -110

Tampa Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -1 -110

Washington +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:05 PM

San Francisco -3 -110

Carolina +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia -4 -110

Arizona +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:25 PM

Dallas +7 -110

LA Rams -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 8:20 PM

Cincinnati +3.5 -110

Baltimore -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats