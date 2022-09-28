Buffalo Baltimore Pick, Bills Blowout

Why Buffalo can cover the spread

A week ago, we were talking an undefeated season for Buffalo and now we are debating whether they can lose back-to-back games. Expect the Bills to de-emphasize Josh Allen as the do-everything-every-time option this week, which will spread the responsibility and increase the scoring.

Baltimore’s defense has been sketchy at best, but they are 2-1 because of Lamar Jackson and a league-leading 33 PPG offense. They won’t get 33 at home to Buffalo. If the weather is sloppy, Buffalo can run in and manage a short passing game to control the clock.

Why Baltimore can cover the spread

The Ravens should be 3-0, if not for a late collapse to Miami in Week 2. But they are not a 3-0 team, as their leaky defense has proven. Still, they are home with Jackson motivated to earn himself a whopper contract.

The team has been a bettor’s dream when catching points. They are 15-3 ATS in 18 recent games as dogs and the number is 7-1 ATS at home. They could lose here and still cover, which is an intriguing point given the 3.5 points.

Buffalo Baltimore Pick

Weather is the wild card here when betting the total, but its irrelevant with the spread, Buffalo dominated a week ago and Allen was distraught with his mistakes. That won’t happen again and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a blowout here. We happily back the Bills at -3.5

Ravens Bills Anytime TD Prop Pick

Bills Ravens Betting Trends

Ravens are 7-1 ATS since 2015 as home dogs

Ravens are 15-3 ATS in their last 18 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 8-2 past 10 meetings

Bills have lost 5 straight at Baltimore

Bills are 12-4 SU past 16 games as road favorites (lost last week in Miami)