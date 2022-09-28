Buffalo Baltimore Pick, Bills Blowout

The Buffalo Bills have now lost seven straight one-score games, raising the question of whether the Super Bowl favorites can win a close game as they head to Baltimore in Week 4.
Oddsmakers opened the Bills – coming off a close loss in Miami where they dominated play – as 3.5-point favorites against the Ravens, who lead the league with 33 PPG. If you are wondering why the total is shrinking (to 51.5 as of Wednesday), remember Buffalo owns a stout defense and the weather situation could be sloppy if the leftovers of Hurricane Ian rolls through on the weekend.
Beware the Ravens as underdogs, a situation they have dominated in recent years, in addition to beating Buffalo five straight at home.
Buffalo Baltimore Pick: Odds BAL +3, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report