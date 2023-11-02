Bills Bengals Pick, Sunday Night Football Props

Why the Bills will cover the spread

On paper, they’ve still been a much better team than Cincinnati this season, ranking in the top four on both sides of the ball. They’re also operating on extra rest following a Thursday night victory over the Buccaneers in Week 8.

Why the Bengals will cover

They have all the momentum via an impressive three-game winning streak and have seemingly completely rebounded from a brutal 1-3 start. They’re also healthier than Buffalo, whom they crushed on the road in last year’s playoffs.

At home, it’s odd they’re not even favored by a field goal. Cincy has won 9 of its last 10 at home and winning here is effectively enough to cover this small number.

Bills Bengals pick

I just don’t trust the Bills on offense or defense right now. Cincinnati is rolling and should be able to win this thing at home, so it’s not hard to lay the two points.

Bengals Bills Props

Gabriel Davis OVER 50 receiving yards +120 ALT Total at Draft Kings – one big play from a big-play receiver and we are there at plus money. We see focus on Stefon Diggs and more targets for Davis.

Joe Burrow OVER 300 passing yards +210 ALT Total at Draft Kings – Burrow has been clicking and retains big-play threats all around. The regular total is 263 yards, we like him to go OVER 300 at +210 money.

Buffalo Cincinnati Betting Trends

Bills have played 9 straight OVERs as underdogs

Bengals are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games at home.

UNDER is 10-1 Buffalo’s last 11 games vs AFC North division.

UNDER is 9-2 Buffalo’s last 11 games on the road.

UNDER is 16-5 Cincinnati’s last 21 conference games