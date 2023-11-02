Bills Bengals Pick, Sunday Night Football Props

In the renewal of what’s become an intriguing AFC rivalry between two teams trying to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals are laying two points at home against the Buffalo Bills Sunday night.
The Bengals are rolling, the Bills are struggling but bettors have been pouring money on underdog Buffalo to move the line down. There are UNDER trends everywhere except this one – the Bills have played OVER 9 straight games when they were underdogs.
Our takes on a matchup that both teams really need to win after rocky starts to the 2023 campaign.
Bills Bengals Picks: CIN -2, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report