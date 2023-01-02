Bills Bengals Pick, Cincy ML Win

The Week 17 Monday Nighter could well be a preview of the AFC title game and the Bengals are small home underdogs as Buffalo visits tonight.
Cincy continues its streak of covers, now 20-3 ATS dating back to last season and they are 8-0 ATS in their past 8 games as underdogs. The Bills meanwhile almost always win as favorites and they lay just 1.5 points here. And they have major motivation to win out, as it could mean the No. 1 seed. If they don’t get that top seed, they are probably facing road games at KC and back here at Cincy to get to the Super Bowl.
Both teams struggle with losing records on MNF, both teams have some injury woes to key players.
BUFFALO @ CINCINNATI +1.5, TOTAL 49.5 | MATCHUP STATS