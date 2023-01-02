Bills Bengals Pick, Cincy ML Win

Why the Bills can cover the spread

Buffalo can beat any team and that holds true for a team missing Lael Collins and Chidobe Awuzie. The Bills have won 6 straight, but nine against stellar foes so this is a chance for Josh Allen to announce the Bills are ready for the playoffs.

Buffalo has won 17 of 21 games as chalk and has owned the Bengals over the decades with a 12-4 SU mark. They own the better defense, albeit with a little less bite since Von Miller’s injury.

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Cincy has been a cover machine for two seasons now, going 20-3 ATS in their past 23 games. They also boast a wallet-padding 15-2 ATS in conference games.

And they lay 1.5 points at home here so all they need to do is win. Joe Burrow has improved his efficiency and getting the ball out quickly, meaning o sacks or pressures.

The run defense is terrific and the passing defense has been holding QBs under 50%.

Bills Bengals Pick

This might come down to a last-second field goal and we see Cincy prevailing at home, call it 27-24. WE play the Bengals on the moneyline which is +104 at FanDuel Sportsbook or the spread of +1.5.

Bills Bengals Anytime TD Props

Josh Allen +145 at FanDuel – In games where the competition level is high and the game is close, Allen usually shoulders a bigger burden than usual. This will be competitive and close, Allen will be forced to find the end zone.

Isaiah McKenzie +420 – The Bengals will spend lots of energy on Davis and Diggs which will mean underneath routes for McKenzie, who can create in the open field. This is good value for a serious threat.

Bengals bills betting trends

Bengals are 12-1 ATS in their last 13 games and 20-3 ATS past 23

Bills are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games against Cincinnati

Bengals are 15-2 ATS in their last 17 conference games

UNDER is 10-2 Cincinnati’s last 12 games played in January

Bills are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games played on a Monday.

Bengals are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games played on a Monday.

Bills are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games as the favorite.

Bengals have covered 8 in a row as underdogs