Bills Lions Pick, Dog & UNDER?

Last week the Bills were home favorites in Detroit. This week, they are road favorites in Detroit.
Confusing? The Buffalo snowstorm chased the Bills out of Orchard Park where they defeated the Browns. Now on Thanksgiving, they stay in town as big chalk against the Lions who are riding a rare three-game win streak.
Josh Allen has a wonky elbow, the Lions defense is improving and their offense can put up numbers. There are lots of UNDER trends in play here, but this one could climb into the 50s and go OVER.
Bills Lions Pick: Odds DET +9.5, Total 54.5 | Matchup Stats