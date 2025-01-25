Bills Chiefs AFC Championship Pick, Buffalo Covers

Buffalo has won just twice as a playoff dog since 1980, back in 1993 at Pittsburgh and last week vs the Ravens. Can they pull the upset two weeks in a row as they catch 2 points at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game?
The Bills have won 4 of 5 regular-season games vs the Chiefs but lost three in a row at playoff time. Josh Allen shows every sign that he will force his team to win and he will use RB James Cook as a foil here to try to bully the KC defense.
KC has won 12 straight at home and 17 straight when favored. There are OVER trends with the Bills (12-5 as a dog and 5-1 as a road team) while UNDER trends (9-2 in January and 5 straight as home playoff chalk) follow the Chiefs.
Bills Chiefs AFC Championship Pick: Odds KC -2, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report