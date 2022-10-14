Buffalo Kansas City Pick, Bills & UNDER?

Patrick Mahomes has started 41 games for the Kansas City Chiefs and 41 times his team has been favored – but not in his 42nd start, here in Week 6 vs the Buffalo Bills.
Mahomes is 7-0-1 ATS overall when catching points in his career and the Chiefs have been a mean dog before that as well, as their 12-3-1 ATS over 16 games proves. But this is different. The Bills have the superior talent overall and scored 36 points or more both trips here last season.
These teams rank first and second in offensive efficiency. But Buffalo’s defense is among the league’s best, while the Chiefs are mediocre again. Plus, the taste of last year’s playoff loss here is surely something Buffalo wants out of its mouth.
There are lots of OVER trends as well and most people are hoping for a shootout, but that might be the wrong angle to take here.
Buffalo Kansas City Pick: Odds KC +2.5, Total 54 | Matchup Stats