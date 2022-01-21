Bills Chiefs Prediction Favors Under Bet

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make their third consecutive Super Bowl. But before even arriving at the eve of that event, they’ll have to deal with the conference’s top team in terms of DVOA and points differential.
Can the Buffalo Bills pull off the upset as a 2.5-points underdog at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening? They failed to do it a year ago, but Buffalo looks the part of a champion lately while the Chiefs have been mercurial.
Our friend Trend Dummy chickens out on the side bet, but points to all the OVER trends involving these teams. But is that a trap with strong running attacks and scrambling QBs on both rosters?
Let’s look at both sides.
Bills Chiefs Prediction, Odds: KC -2, Total 54 at DK | Matchup Report