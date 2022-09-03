Bills Rams Pick, LA Buffalo Prediction

The Buffalo Bills look to justify their preseason status as 6-1 Super Bowl 57 favorites when they visit the defending-champion LA Rams Thursday as small 2.5-point favorites in the 2022 season opener.
Buffalo comes off a season that ended with a devastating loss in the AFC Divisional Round playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs and they are seeking revenge. They come into this matchup riding an 11-3 SU mark in their past 14 games as road favorites.
Josh Allen’s MVP odds (+700) are the best in the NFL and as he enters his fifth season looking to get his team to the Super Bowl. The Rams meanwhile have won and covered five straight season openers and have won outright the only two games when they were home dogs over the past two seasons.
Bills Rams Odds: LA +2.5, Total 52.5 at Draft Kings