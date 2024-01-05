Buffalo Miami Picks, Josh Allen Prop OVERs

With the AFC East title on the line, the Miami Dolphins are getting 2.5 points from the Buffalo Bills in Florida Sunday night.
Miami usually wins at home (11-1 SU past 12 Sunday home games) and usually covers in the division (17-5-1 ATS past 23 vs AFC East) and they face a hungry Bills team that usually beats them (10-1 SU past 11 vs Miami).
So what gives? Buffalo on a bumpy 4-game win streak or Miami off a beatdown vs Baltimore and with more players injured (Bradley Chubb gone)? Here’s our take on the regular-season finale.
Buffalo Miami Picks: Odds MIA +2.5, Total 48 | Matchup Report