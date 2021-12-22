Bills Pats Pick, Buffalo Moneyline

Why the Bills can cover the spread

Plainly, most believe Buffalo has the better team. And plainly their motivation – revenge and playoff positioning – is stronger. After losing the fun-sucking Week 13 matchup to the Pats, the Bills made a gallant rally to nearly beat Tampa Bay before smacking Carolina last week.

The weather forecast is pleasant, not the frosty windy conditions of Week 13. New England will need to do more than run the ball and with three WRs injured or on Covid (Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry and Kendrick Bourne), the Pats are scrounging for receivers. Buffalo had won nine straight divisional games before that clunker and they get back on the winning track here.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

Because they are 31-5 SU against the Bills over the years and because they are 7-1 ATS in their past eight games. Perhaps last week’s woeful first half at Indy was an extreme outlier.

Regardless, they come home for a divisional game in December, when they almost always win. They also catch Buffalo without WR Cole Beasley (Covid) and possibly WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) so their defense should be able to focus on Buffalo’s ground attack.

Bills Patriots Prediction

Buffalo extends the Pats skid with a 23-17 win, making winners from dog bettors and moneyline bettors.

Patriots Bills Betting Trends

Patriots are 31-5 SU in their last 36 games against Buffalo

Patriots are 16-2 SU in their last 18 games played in Week 16.

Bills are 9-1 SU in their last 10 divisional games

Bills have played seven straight OVERs as underdogs

Patriots are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games