Bills Pats Pick, Buffalo Moneyline

New England has long tormented Buffalo, beating them 31 times in 36 tries over two decades, which made that ugly Week 13 Pats win even tougher to stomach for Bills bettors.
Should Buffalo be able to get revenge as road underdogs in Week 16? They retain superior talent, but the Patriots have been the league’s top team over two months. Did the shine come off that last week when the Pats lost in Indy?
The Bills can (and will) pull even in the AFC East standings by taming their tormentors. But don’t expect Buffalo’s underdog OVER trend to continue as injuries and Covid protocol should keep this game under 40 points.
Bills Patriots Prediction: Odds NE -2.5, Total 43.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report