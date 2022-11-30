Bills Patriots Prediction, Buffalo Covers TNF

New England’s wins have come against Jacoby Brissett, Jared Goff, Sam Ehlinger and Zach Wilson (twice). If none of those names show up next to Josh Allen in NFL stats or MVP odds, well, you know the reason.
Allen is an obvious difference maker and a problem for New England’s run stop, especially after he starts spreading the ball wide to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Pats are usually a nice dog, losing 6 of 7 SU when catching points and have lost four in a row as home underdogs too.
The Pats haven’t beaten anyone good, but did hang with the Vikings a week ago. But are they ready for a contender like Buffalo?
The Bills defense ranks bottom third in key metrics since Week 9 and have been vulnerable on the ground, which is where the Pats do their best work. Grinding the clock and keeping Allen off the field, while fatiguing the Bills defense is the best chance at keeping this close.
It could be a low-scoring match and there are UNDER trends lurking here. But in a tight game, Buffalo can score red-zone TDs while the Pats may need to settle for FGs because of the quality of their QBs. We see the Bills winning by a TD or more.
Isiaih McKenzie +380 – Bet This at FanDuel – His best games have come against the Pats and he will find openings with Diggs and Davis getting extra attention. Allen will find him for 6.
Stefon Diggs +130 – Bet This at FanDuel – So hard to keep him out of the end zone, he is almost a lock to get in there and +130 is great value for a lock.
Patriots are 9-2 SU in their last 11 Thursday home games
Patriots are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home.
Patriots are 1-6 SU, 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as the underdog.
Bills have played 6 straight road UNDERs
Pats have lost 4 straight as regular-season home dogs
Bills have played 7 straight UNDERs as road favorites
Dec 1st, 8:15 PM
Buffalo -5 -110
New England +5 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
Green Bay -2.5 -110
Chicago +2.5 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
Cleveland -4.5 -110
Houston +4.5 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
NY Jets +2.5 -110
Minnesota -2.5 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
Pittsburgh +1 -110
Atlanta -1 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
Denver +6.5 -110
Baltimore -6.5 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
Jacksonville -1 -110
Detroit +1 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
Washington -1 -110
NY Giants +1 -110
Dec 4th, 1:00 PM
Tennessee +7 -110
Philadelphia -7 -110
Dec 4th, 4:05 PM
Seattle -3 -110
LA Rams +3 -110
Dec 4th, 4:05 PM
Miami +5 -110
San Francisco -5 -110
Dec 4th, 4:25 PM
LA Chargers -3 -110
Las Vegas +3 -110
Dec 4th, 4:25 PM
Kansas City -3 -110
Cincinnati +3 -110
Dec 4th, 8:20 PM
Indianapolis +9.5 -110
Dallas -9.5 -110
Dec 5th, 8:15 PM
New Orleans +6.5 -110
Tampa Bay -6.5 -110
Dec 8th, 8:15 PM
Las Vegas -5.5 -110
LA Rams +5.5 -110