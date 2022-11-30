Bills Patriots Prediction, Buffalo Covers TNF

Why the Bills can cover the spread

New England’s wins have come against Jacoby Brissett, Jared Goff, Sam Ehlinger and Zach Wilson (twice). If none of those names show up next to Josh Allen in NFL stats or MVP odds, well, you know the reason.

Allen is an obvious difference maker and a problem for New England’s run stop, especially after he starts spreading the ball wide to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Pats are usually a nice dog, losing 6 of 7 SU when catching points and have lost four in a row as home underdogs too.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

The Pats haven’t beaten anyone good, but did hang with the Vikings a week ago. But are they ready for a contender like Buffalo?

The Bills defense ranks bottom third in key metrics since Week 9 and have been vulnerable on the ground, which is where the Pats do their best work. Grinding the clock and keeping Allen off the field, while fatiguing the Bills defense is the best chance at keeping this close.

Bills Patriots Prediction

It could be a low-scoring match and there are UNDER trends lurking here. But in a tight game, Buffalo can score red-zone TDs while the Pats may need to settle for FGs because of the quality of their QBs. We see the Bills winning by a TD or more.

Patriots Bills Anytime TD Picks

Isiaih McKenzie +380 – Bet This at FanDuel – His best games have come against the Pats and he will find openings with Diggs and Davis getting extra attention. Allen will find him for 6.

Stefon Diggs +130 – Bet This at FanDuel – So hard to keep him out of the end zone, he is almost a lock to get in there and +130 is great value for a lock.

Bills Patriots Betting Trends

Patriots are 9-2 SU in their last 11 Thursday home games

Patriots are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

Patriots are 1-6 SU, 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as the underdog.

Bills have played 6 straight road UNDERs

Pats have lost 4 straight as regular-season home dogs

Bills have played 7 straight UNDERs as road favorites