Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills Patriots Prediction, Buffalo Covers TNF

In the Old Days, this matchup always ended in a patriots victory. But these are the New Days and Buffalo arrives for the Week 13 Thursday Nighter as small road favorites. Coach Bill Belichick is the best at short-week game plans and his Pats are 9-2 SU in their last 11 Thursdays. They have also been terrific at 7-3 ATS in their past 10 home games but usually lose when they are underdogs. The betting line has moved t0 -4.5 in some places, so there are Patriots believers and backers out there. Bills Patriots Prediction: Odds: NE +5, Total 44 | Matchup Stats
Trend Dummy (not his real name) is a veteran sports betting writer, who really should be a lot smarter by now. Starting with a betting trends fascination in 1993, Dummy has been chasing trends, patterns, streak and mathematical anomalies ever since. A serious data miner with real databases and betting acumen, he sometimes stretches stats to fit a narrative, but the data is legit. You decide if the trends have handicapping value.
Why the Bills can cover the spread

New England’s wins have come against Jacoby Brissett, Jared Goff, Sam Ehlinger and Zach Wilson (twice). If none of those names show up next to Josh Allen in NFL stats or MVP odds, well, you know the reason.

Allen is an obvious difference maker and a problem for New England’s run stop, especially after he starts spreading the ball wide to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Pats are usually a nice dog, losing 6 of 7 SU when catching points and have lost four in a row as home underdogs too.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

The Pats haven’t beaten anyone good, but did hang with the Vikings a week ago. But are they ready for a contender like Buffalo?

The Bills defense ranks bottom third in key metrics since Week 9 and have been vulnerable on the ground, which is where the Pats do their best work. Grinding the clock and keeping Allen off the field, while fatiguing the Bills defense is the best chance at keeping this close.

Bills Patriots Prediction

It could be a low-scoring match and there are UNDER trends lurking here. But in a tight game, Buffalo can score red-zone TDs while the Pats may need to settle for FGs because of the quality of their QBs. We see the Bills winning by a TD or more.

Patriots Bills Anytime TD Picks

Isiaih McKenzie +380 – Bet This at FanDuel – His best games have come against the Pats and he will find openings with Diggs and Davis getting extra attention. Allen will find him for 6.

Stefon Diggs +130 – Bet This at FanDuel – So hard to keep him out of the end zone, he is almost a lock to get in there and +130 is great value for a lock.

Bills Patriots Betting Trends

Patriots are 9-2 SU in their last 11 Thursday home games

Patriots are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

Patriots are 1-6 SU, 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as the underdog.

Bills have played 6 straight road UNDERs

Pats have lost 4 straight as regular-season home dogs

Bills have played 7 straight UNDERs as road favorites

