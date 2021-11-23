Bills Saints Pick, Buffalo covers late game

Two weeks ago, bettors would have projected tis game UNDER as the Bills and Saints were two of the league’s best defensive teams.
But then each got gouged for 250+ rushing yards last week, so there are plenty of questions on a short week as New Orleans hosts Buffalo in the late Thanksgiving Day matchup. New Orleans catches points here and ride a 9-1-1 ATS streak as underdogs against a Buffalo team that usually wins as favorites.
Bills Saints Betting Pick, Odds: Saints +4.5 at FanDuel, Total 46 | Matchup Report