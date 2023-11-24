Bills Eagles Pick, OVER, Allen Rushing Prop

Buffalo smacked a good New York Jets defense last week while Philadelphia was good and lucky to escape Kansas City with a victory. They Super Bowl contenders clash in Philly with the home side favored by a field goal.
The Bills changed offensive coordinators and immediately got results vs the Jets. But they face another stout DL and run defense here, although the Eagles have ranked in the Bottom 5 in passing yards allowed, an opening for Josh Allen to exploit.
Philly continues to win ugly, at some point they will have that complete 60-minute game. They typically play OVER at home (15-6 run) while the Bills typically play OVER as underdogs (10-2 run). Is the total, climbing above 48 now, the best bet?
Bills Eagles Pick: Odds PHI -3, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report