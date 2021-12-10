Bills Bucs Pick, Fade Bills On Road

Why the Bills will cover the spread

If a defense in the NFL can slow down the Bucs high-flying pass offense, it’s the Bills. They rank 1st in pass defense DVOA and allow the fewest passing yards per game by a wide margin. In their last three games, they only allowed 90 passing yards per game.

The Bills are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games on the road and motivated after a humbling home loss to New England on Monday night.

Why the Buccaneers will cover the spread

The Bucs offense is hitting on all cylinders right now, scoring at least 30 points in three straight games. The Bills defense has not been tested without Tre’Davious White yet, as last week, the Patriots only had three pass attempts.

He was their best cornerback by a wide margin, so it will be interesting to see how the pass defense adapts to life without him.

The Bucs are starting to get healthy on defense. Richard Sherman has been activated off IR, and Jamel Dean, Jason Pierre Paul, and Vita Vea are all expected to start on Sunday.

Buffalo Tampa Bay Betting Pick

The Bills’ recent struggles worry me. Without White in the secondary, I cannot trust them to cover against one of the best teams in the league.

Buccaneers -3.5

Tampa Bay Buffalo Betting Trends

Bills are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games against Tampa Bay.

Bills are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

Bills are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games at Tampa Bay.

Bills played 6 straight OVERs when underdogs

Bucs are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games at home.