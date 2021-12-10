Bills Bucs Pick, Fade Bills On Road

The league’s top offense clashes with the league’s top pass defense in Week 14, with a surprisingly small point spread at play for the defending Super Bowl champs.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank first in offensive DVOA and 8th in defensive DVOA and lay 3.5 points at home to the Buffalo Bills, a team that has not covered a spread in Tampa is six tries since 1982.
The Bills have struggled against the Bucs, going 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight clashes. Meanwhile, the Bucs are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games at home and are winners of three in a row. We cannot trust the Bills until they fix their offensive woes.
We like the Bucs -3.5 at FanDuel.
Bills Buccaneers Betting Puck, Odds: TB -3.5, Total 54 at FanDuel | Matchup Report