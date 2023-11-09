Panthers Bears Pick, Thursday Prop, Carolina +3.5

Talk about weird but potent motivation – the 2-7 Chicago Bears own the 1-7 Carolina Panthers fist-round draft pick so they really want to win the Week 10 Thursday Nighter.
And they will try to do it without Justin Fields, meaning Tyson Bagent gets the start again vs Bryce Young.
As one would expect, there aren’t many positive betting trends to pick from on either roster, although the Bears do tend to win as a favorite and they lay 3.5 points here.
Carolina @ Chicago -3.5, Total 38.5 at Draft Kings Sportsbook | Matchup Report