Championship Weekend Picks: Big Ten, SEC, ACC Picks

SEC Championship Game

LSU vs Georgia (-17.5) – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

This will be the fifth time that LSU and Georgia have met up in the SEC Championship Game. They last clashed in 2019 when LSU won 37-10 as a 7-point favorite. In the four SEC title game matchups LSU have the overall edge 3-1 both straight up and against the spread.

Georgia heads into this game having lost two straight ATS, and they’re 6-6 ATS on the season. LSU stumbled last week in a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M as 10-point favorites knocking them down to 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in their last six.

LSU has delivered as an underdog lately, going 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six, and they’re 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in their last five versus Georgia.

Pick: LSU +17.5

Big Ten Championship Game

Purdue vs Michigan (-17) – Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis, Indiana

Michigan capped off their perfect regular season last week by whipping Ohio State 45-23 as 9-point underdogs. The Wolverines have been strong on the road with six straight wins and a 5-1 ATS record. When favored by more than two touchdown they’ve won 15 straight while going 9-5-1 ATS.

Purdue has won three in a row, but they’ve left down bettors with a 2-4 ATS mark in their last six. As an underdog the Boilermaker are a surprising 3-1 SU in their last four. Against Michigan the Boilermakers are 2-9 SU and 3-8 ATS in their last 11.

Pick: Michigan -17

ACC Championship Game

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-8) – Bank of America Field, Charlotte, North Carolina

As usual Clemson is in the ACC Championship again. The Tigers have won six of the last seven ACC titles. The Tigers have not been a sure thing for bettors this year at 6-6 ATS, which includes going 2-3 ATS in their last five. Last week Clemson fell to South Carolina 31-31 as 14-point favorites.

North Carolina also delivered a stinker last week in their 30-27 loss to N.C. State as 6.5-point favorites. That was their second straight loss and dropped them to 2-4 ATS in their last six. However, as an underdog the Tar Heels have won three in a row, and four straight ATS.

Pick: North Carolina +7.5