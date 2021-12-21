Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs Iowa St Pick

To call Clemson’s season a disappointment would be an understatement. The Tigers began the season ranked No. 6 in the nation before getting knocked out of the rankings at one point.

They clawed their way back in at No. 19 after finishing the season 9-3 straight up and 4-8 against the spread. Their reward is a date with the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando Florida.

Clemson heads into the bowl game on a five-game winning streak with a 4-1 record ATS. And in December, Clemson has been guaranteed money with a 13-1 ATS run in recent years.

[ Bet the Cheez-It Bowl at FanDuel ]

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers (-1/44) – Matchup Report

The Tigers have lost their last two bowl games both SU and ATS, and they’re 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five. As a bowl game favorite the Tigers are surprisingly 5-6 SU and 4-7 ATS in their last 11. Overall, when favored Clemson is a staggering 101-7 SU over the past decade.

Iowa State was 7-5 SU and 5-7 ATS this season. They’re 2-3 SU in their last five, and 2-4 ATS in their last six. On the road the Cyclones have dropped three in a row SU and ATS. As an underdog Iowa State has lived up to the billing with a 1-8 SU record and a 3-6 ATS record in their last nine games.

In their last six bowl games the Cyclones are 2-4 SU and ATS. The total has gone Under in Iowa State’s last seven bowl games and in 10 of the last 11. As a bowl game underdog, they’re 3-5 SU and 4-4 ATS in their last eight.

There is no history between Clemson and Iowa State, but the Tigers are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in their last five against opponents from the Big 12.

Clemson vs Iowa State Pick

Iowa State has motivation but Clemson has the talent and never loses as chalk.

Cheez-It Bowl Betting Trends

Tigers are 13-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in December.

Tigers are 101-7 SU in their last 108 games as the favorite.

Cyclones are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games played in December.

UNDER is 15-5 Iowa State’s last 20 games as the underdog