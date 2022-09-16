Bears Packers Prediction, Trends, Props, Odds

WHY THE BEARS WILL COVER

They’re getting a whole 10 points against a Green Bay team that just might not have enough support for Rodgers right now. Considering what that defense did to Kyle Shanahan’s offense in Week 1, they’ve got a shot to win this thing outright.

WHY THE PACKERS WILL COVER

Rodgers loves to own the Bears. Oh, and the fact he might have his two starting tackles and top receiver Allen Lazard back in the lineup. Chicago’s Week 1 win over San Francisco might also have to be taken with a grain of salt considering the weather there, and this could be a correction game.

BEARS PACKERS Betting Prediction

Rodgers is 22-5 in his career against the Bears, with the last four victories coming by double-digit margins. I’m not messing with that as these teams reset to an extent in Week 2.

Anytime TD Picks

AJ Dillon (+120 FanDuel): AJ Dillon was the talk of the town following last week’s matchup as he scored the lone Green Bay TD and seemed to be the featured back for Green Bay. I like Dillon’s odds to wind up in the end zone in a game that may be more run-oriented.

Darnell Mooney (+380 FanDuel): These odds for Darnell Mooney are spectacular. Mooney is the WR1 for Chicago, even though his Week 1 stat line didn’t necessarily show that. I’m not locking Mooney in for a TD, but I would certainly wager these odds on Sunday Night.

Cole Kmet (+460 FanDuel): Similar to Darnell Mooney, these are outstanding odds for Chicago’s emerging tight end. Kmet played 83 percent of Chicago’s Week 1 snaps, but due to the weather, saw no receptions. Don’t view this as the narrative of Kmet moving forward and I’d smash these TD odds in Week 2.

Bears Packers Betting Trends

Bears are 3-21 SU in their last 24 games against Green Bay, 5-18 ATS

Bears are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played in September.

Bears lost 9 straight as double-digit road dogs, 2-7 ATS since 2009

UNDER is 9-2 past 11 when Bears DD road dogs

Packers were DD home chalk three times last season and covered each time

Packers are 17-5 ATS in their last 21 Sunday home games