Bears Packers Prediction, GB Big Spread

WHY THE BEARS WILL COVER

Aaron Rodgers isn’t 100 percent as a result of a toe injury, and his Packers have failed to win by more than eight points in four of their last five games. They aren’t demolishing teams this year, and the Bears know them well.

Chicago also really needs this game, and the big line gives a lot of room for a backdoor cover.

WHY THE PACKERS WILL COVER

Green Bay owns the Bears. Rodgers knows it. The Packers are 5-0 straight-up and against the spread in their last five meetings with their NFC North rival, and they’re at home coming off the bye week in this spot. Throw in that top Bears back David Montgomery is suddenly extremely banged up for Chicago.

The Packers have beaten the Bears by 16-plus points six times in the last eight years, and that could easily happen here.

BEARS PACKERS PREDICTION

I’m going with my gut on the Bears. All trends have to end eventually, and Green Bay hasn’t been totally right. They’re 10-2 against the spread this season and oddsmakers are pushing it here.

Green Bay Chicago Betting Trends

Packers are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games at home.

Bears are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games as the underdog.

Bears are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Green Bay.

UNDER is 14-2 past 16 times Bears are double-digit road underdogs

UNDER is 6-1 past 7 Packers games as double-digit home chalk

Packers are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games

Packers have won 10 straight Week 14 games