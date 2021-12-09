Nov 29, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Bears Packers Prediction, GB Big Spread

December 09, 2021 - Brad Gagnon

For the 204th time in NFL history, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will meet Sunday night. And as is often the case, the former is desperate while the latter is looking to simply sharpen the edges on the verge of another playoff run.

Who has the advantage with Green Bay favored by 12.5 points? Trend Dummy’s analysis shows all heavy streaks in favor of the Packers, including a Lucky 14 run of 10 straight covers in Week 14.

Let’s look at both sides.

Bears Packers Prediction: Odds GB -12.5, Total 43 at FanDuel | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

WHY THE BEARS WILL COVER

Aaron Rodgers isn’t 100 percent as a result of a toe injury, and his Packers have failed to win by more than eight points in four of their last five games. They aren’t demolishing teams this year, and the Bears know them well.

Chicago also really needs this game, and the big line gives a lot of room for a backdoor cover.

WHY THE PACKERS WILL COVER

Green Bay owns the Bears. Rodgers knows it. The Packers are 5-0 straight-up and against the spread in their last five meetings with their NFC North rival, and they’re at home coming off the bye week in this spot. Throw in that top Bears back David Montgomery is suddenly extremely banged up for Chicago.

The Packers have beaten the Bears by 16-plus points six times in the last eight years, and that could easily happen here.

BEARS PACKERS PREDICTION

I’m going with my gut on the Bears. All trends have to end eventually, and Green Bay hasn’t been totally right. They’re 10-2 against the spread this season and oddsmakers are pushing it here.

Green Bay Chicago Betting Trends

Packers are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games at home.

Bears are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games as the underdog.

Bears are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Green Bay.

UNDER is 14-2 past 16 times Bears are double-digit road underdogs

UNDER is 6-1 past 7 Packers games as double-digit home chalk

Packers are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games

Packers have won 10 straight Week 14 games

 

Bet CHI GB

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 9th, 8:20 PM

Pittsburgh +3.5 -110

Minnesota -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -6.5 -110

Houston +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +9.5 -110

Tennessee -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +10 -110

Kansas City -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Dallas -5 -110

Washington +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -6.5 -110

NY Jets +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +2.5 -110

Carolina -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -1 -110

Cleveland +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:05 PM

NY Giants +7.5 -110

LA Chargers -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:05 PM

Detroit +8.5 -110

Denver -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -110

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo +3.5 -110

Tampa Bay -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 8:20 PM

Chicago +11 -110

Green Bay -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 8:15 PM

LA Rams +2.5 -110

Arizona -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 16th, 8:20 PM

Kansas City -3 -110

LA Chargers +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats