Bears Packers Prediction, GB Big Spread

For the 204th time in NFL history, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will meet Sunday night. And as is often the case, the former is desperate while the latter is looking to simply sharpen the edges on the verge of another playoff run.
Who has the advantage with Green Bay favored by 12.5 points? Trend Dummy’s analysis shows all heavy streaks in favor of the Packers, including a Lucky 14 run of 10 straight covers in Week 14.
Let’s look at both sides.
Bears Packers Prediction: Odds GB -12.5, Total 43 at FanDuel | Matchup Report