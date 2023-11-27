Chicago Minnesota Pick, Monday Night Football Props

Why the Bears can cover the spread

Chicago’s run defense has been much better of late and they get Joshua Dobbs here still learning the offense and being forced to do more with his arm.

This line has moved from -4 to -3 which indicates a lot of Bears money coming in and bettors not buying the Vikes as a credible playoff threat. For whatever the reason, the Bears in MNF road games have been money in the bank with an 11-3 ATS mark over the years.

And watch the status of Justin Jefferson, it is expected he will sit again to nurse an injury and that removes one of the league’s best targets from the Vikings offense.

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Bears have lost 12 straight divisional games SU and the Vikings are 18-2 SU in their past 20 games as chalk. They have also covered the spread in six straight games.

Minny had won five straight before losing to Denver a week ago, so their recent form is superior. And the Bears should really be focused on losses to improve their draft stock.

Chicago Minnesota Pick

We have never been believers of the Vikings but we lost money this year betting against them lately. Still, we take the Bears +3 here to play free and fierce in a divisional road game where the Vikings have more to lose and won’t be able to keep up the pace.

Bears Vikings Monday Night Football Props

Khalil Herbert OVER 10.5 receiving yards -110 at Draft Kings – If the Vikings blitz all game like they usually do, it could mean a) lots pf Justin Fields sacks b) lots of Justin Fields scrambles or c) lots of checkdowns to Herbert. Just a single catch can do the trick here.

Justin Fields OVER 196.5 passing yards -110 at Draft Kings – he won’t need to air it out to get these yards. Checkdowns and YAC will add up against an aggressive Minny defense.

Bears Vikings Betting Trends

Vikings are 18-2 SU in their last 20 games as the favorite.

Bears lost 12 straight divisional games SU

Vikings covered spread in 6 straight games

Vikings played 5 straight MNF UNDERs and 11 of past 13

Bears are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 Monday road games