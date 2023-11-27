Chicago Minnesota Pick, Monday Night Football Props

Do you buy Justin Fields returning from injury for the Bears or Joshua Dobbs with another week to learn the Vikings playbook? The Chicago Minnesota pick here in the Week 12 Monday Nighter handicaps an NFC North tilt which shows the home side with all the motivation.
At 6-4, the Vikings are stretching for a playoff spot after the loss of QB Kirk Cousins. Motivation doesn’t cover spread however and if Fields can break containment with all the expected Vikings blitz schemes, there could be some major chunk plays on the ground.
Chicago loses divisional games (0-12 S), Minnesota wins as favorites (18-2 SU) but do both of those trends fail here?
Chicago Minnesota Pick: Odds MIN -3, Total 44 | Matchup Report