Bears Patriots Pick, Harris, Meyers TD props

Why the Bears can cover the spread

Chicago pledged changes after last week that may shake up this handicapping. If that pledge includes getting Justin Fields into better situations, then the Bears can break out here.

They are catching 7.5 points and the Patriots are expected to bring a run-heavy attack that winds the clock. That half point can be a big deal in a game we see going under the total and 24-17 feels about right. That type of final score would allow Bears bettors to win ATS.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

While the offense remains sketchy, unless you truly trust Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris to continue their ground dominance, the defense has been awesome. The unit has forced at least two turnovers in the past five games and Chicago is pretty loose with the football.

Jones is expected back under center and his style is perfect for grinding the Bears defense. The Patriots have been good with your money when they are favored lately, with a 7-2-1 ATS mark their past 10 times when laying points.

Bears Patriots Pick

The Bears promised wholesale changes after their Week 6 disaster where they went 0-3 in the red zone and gagged right until the final seconds. Coach Bill Belichick is currently tied for all-time wins with George Halas, the legendary Bears coach and we see him getting this historic win against Halas’ Bears. We don’t love the hook here but willing to lay it in a game we see as a blowout.

Patriots Bears Anytime TD Props

Jakobi Meyers +210 at FanDuel – Meyers has emerged as the top receiving threat, the team leader in targets (31), catches (24) and yardage (321). He has scored just once but is a good bet to continue his terrific play here, especially as we see the game getting out of hand.

Damien Harris +150 at FanDuel – Stevenson is -155, hardly any value, while Harris is a bargain at +150. The Bears rank 29th in run defense efficiency, we wouldn’t be surprised to see both backs score but he value is on Harris.

Chicago New England Betting Trends

Bears are 1-8 SU in their last 9 games against New England.

Bears are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games played in Week 7.

Bears are 5-15 ATS in their last 20 games as the underdog

Patriots are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games as the favorite.