Bears Patriots Pick, Harris, Meyers TD props

Are the New England Patriots rounding into form as a playoff contender or are they Fool’s Gold playing another bad team in the Chicago Bears?
Oddsmakers have the host Patriots favored by 7.5 points in the Week 7 Monday Nighter against a Chicago team that ranks last in passing offense. But the worst matchup stat here is the Patriots terrific ground attack vs the 29th-rated Bears run defense.
The Pats clawed back to 3-3 behind third-string QB Bailey Zappe, but will probably have Mac Jones back. The Bears seldom cover as underdogs (5-15 ATS past 20) and have lost 8 of 9 games historically to the Patriots.
Bears Patriots Pick: Odds NE -7.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Stats