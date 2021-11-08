Bears Steelers Prediction, MNF props, odds

If you regularly bet against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Nights, you have lost a lot of money over the years.

In their last 19 MNF matchups, the Steelers have won 18 times. Does that crazy trend continue in the Week 9 Monday Nighter as they host the Chicago Bears as 7-point home favorites?

Or the more recent trend – an ugly of seven straight ATS losses as favorites – trump that longer-term MNF trend? Check out the analysis and pick below.

Bears Steelers Prediction, Odds: Pittsburgh -7, Total 40 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the Bears can cover the spread

Justin Fields takes his first swing at the Steelers in a battle vs Big Ben, knowing the veteran QB is 0-3 lifetime against the Bears. But with Khalil Mack out again, the Bears defense need to make plays in other areas.

Curiously, the Bears have dominated the AFC North over the years, winning 10 of 12 SU. David Montgomery is back, expect a big game from him as the Bears aim to keep this thing close.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

They ride a 3-game winning streak and don’t have to deal with the aforementioned Mack. And that means they should be able to pound the ball and demoralize the Bears.

That 18-1 SU Monday Night streak is a weird one, but clearly the Steelers perform on the national stage. And that defense would like nothing better than to embarrass a rookie QB on MNF.

The Bears seldom cover as dogs (3-10 ATS past 13 times) while the Steelers tend to win in November 17-5 SU pattern.

Bears Steelers Prediction

Pittsburgh is the superior team and enjoys positive trends. And it dodges Chicago’s best player with Mack sidelined. We play on the Steelers at -7.

Pittsburgh -7 at FanDuel

Monday Night Anytime TD Props – Steelers Bears

Deeg’s Top 3 Anytime TD picks are all tasty odds, also all at FanDuel.

Allen Robinson +360

Justin Fields +370

James Washington +500

Steelers Bears Betting Trends

Steelers are 18-1 SU in their last 19 games played on a Monday when playing at home.

Bears are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC North division

Bears are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

Bears are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games when playing as the underdog.

Steelers are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games played in November.

Steelers are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite.